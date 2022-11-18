All haircut options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
See all the cool styles you can have.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players have the option to fully customize their character. They can change their hairstyle, their hair and skin color, the look of their eyes, and even the length of their eyebrows. With so many options to choose from, you can spend at least 30 minutes just making your character look great and ready for a new Pokemon game. However, to see the hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you constantly have to choose them to see how they look. To make your life easier, here are all the haircut options you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
List of every haircut style in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
There are 19 available haircuts for your character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we will present them in the exact order you would find them in the game below. Gender isn’t a thing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so even if you choose a male or female preset, you can then edit your character to look exactly how you want them to look. All haircuts, feminine and masculine, are available to everyone.
Standard short cut
Typical side braid
Side fade
Short bob
Long and straight
Side part
Slicked back
Long bob
Ponytail
Cornrows
Pompadour
Short crop
Pixie cut
Two-block cut
Bowl cut
Space buns
