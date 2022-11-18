All haircut options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players have the option to fully customize their character. They can change their hairstyle, their hair and skin color, the look of their eyes, and even the length of their eyebrows. With so many options to choose from, you can spend at least 30 minutes just making your character look great and ready for a new Pokemon game. However, to see the hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you constantly have to choose them to see how they look. To make your life easier, here are all the haircut options you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

List of every haircut style in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are 19 available haircuts for your character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we will present them in the exact order you would find them in the game below. Gender isn’t a thing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so even if you choose a male or female preset, you can then edit your character to look exactly how you want them to look. All haircuts, feminine and masculine, are available to everyone.

Standard short cut

Screenshot by Gamepur

Typical side braid

Screenshot by Gamepur

Side fade

Screenshot by Gamepur

Short bob

Screenshot by Gamepur

Long and straight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to knock Pokémon out of trees in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Side part

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slicked back

Screenshot by Gamepur

Long bob

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ponytail

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cornrows

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pompadour

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Which is the best Starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Short crop

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pixie cut

Screenshot by Gamepur

Two-block cut

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bowl cut

Screenshot by Gamepur

Space buns

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Are the starter Pokémon shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Short dreads

Screenshot by Gamepur

Asymmetrical bob

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tousled crop