You can take a handful of classes at Uva Academy while Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These classes are a good way to learn the basic and advanced mechanics of the game, and they offer a small number of rewards you can claim upon completing the exams. The History class can be challenging to complete, and you will need to pass the final exam. This guide covers all History final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All History final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There will be five questions you need to answer, but you only need to have four correct answers to complete this test. Many of the answers will come from your lectures leading up to the final exam.

Related: All Biology final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

History final answer one

The first question will be, “What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called?” The answer is going to be B, Area Zero.

Screenshot by Gamepur

History final answer two

The next question is, “How many years ago was the Academy (Uva) founded?” The answer is A, 805 years ago.

Screenshot by Gamepur

History final answer three

The third question is going to be, “Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures?” You will want to go with the answer B, A folding fan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

History final answer four

The next question is, “Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities?” The answer is C, Heath.

Screenshot by Gamepur

History final answer five

The final History exam question is, “How many years ago did Professor Turo or Professor Sada invent Tera Orbs?” The answer is C, 10 years ago.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon answering each of these questions, you will return to the front desk of the Academy to receive your results.