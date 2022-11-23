Classes are one of the many things you can do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet while you play the game. The classes are a good way to learn about some of the basic and advanced mechanics in the game, making it easier to explore the Paldea region and fill your Pokédex up with every Pokémon entry. One of the more difficult classes is Biology, and there is a final exam you need to pass to complete it. Here’s what you need to know about all Biology final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Biology final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Similar to the Biology midterm, there will be five questions for you to answer. You don’t have to answer them all correctly to pass the final, but it doesn’t hurt to get them wrong. The final question on the test will not count against your overall grade. It’s an optional one you can answer however you like.

Biology final question one

The first question is, “How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch a Pokémon?” The correct answer will be the second one, Two.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biology final question two

The final exam’s second question will be, “True or False? You can get new Pokémon only by catching them yourself or trading with other trainers.” The answer is False.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biology final question three

The third Biology final question is, “If a Pokémon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve?” The answer is B, No, it won’t.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biology final question four

The fourth Biology final question is going to be, “What is the probability of running into a shiny Pokémon?” The answer is going to be B, 1 in 4,000.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biology final question five

The final answer for the Biology final exam is, “True or false? The Pokémon known as Oricorio has three forms?” The answer is False. It has four forms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing all five questions, you have the final one to answer, which is an opinion question. This concludes the Biology final exam, and you will receive your score at the front desk.