All Hisuian Avalugg weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Avalugg is a limited-time Pokémon that appears every so often in Pokémon Go. You have a brief time to try encountering this Pokémoin, and you can only do so through three-star raids. Similar to many three-star raids, you can typically take on this challenge yourself, or you can bring a handful of friends with you to quickly take it down. Before you challenge this Pokémon, you want to bring a suitable team. Here’s what you need to know about all Hisuian Avalugg weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go

All Hisuian Avalugg weaknesses

Hisuian Avalugg is an Ice and Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. We highly recommend using any type of Pokémon capable of doing Fighting and Steel-type moves to do the most damage against it, but Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks are still solid options.

The best Pokémon counters to Hisuian Avalugg

The best Pokémon you want to use against Hisuian Avalugg will be Metagross, Lucario, and Conkeldurr.

Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s also one of the more durable Pokémon in the game, capable of doing a decent amount of damage. Therefore, Metagross is one of the ideal choices against Hisuian Avalugg, taking advantage of its Steel-type weakness. The best moves to teach Metagross for this battle is the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged attacks Meteor Mash and Psychic.

Next, we have Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Although not as sturdy as Metagross, Lucario has the advantage of using Fighting and Steel-type attacks, all of which are extremely effective against Hisuian Avalugg. The best moveset to give Lucario for these fights is the fast move Counter or Bullet Punch and the charged attacks Aura Sphere and Close Combat.

The final Pokémon we’ll recommend is Conkeldurr, another Fighting-type powerhouse that we consistently use in various raids. Even though it might not have the best defenses, Conkeldurr is a superb choice against Hisuian Avalugg, especially if you’re looking for a powerful Fighting-type. The best moves to teach Conkeldurr for this encounter is the fast move Counter and the charged attacks Dynamic Punch and Focus Blast.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon to take down Hisuian Avalugg. There are a handful of other options you may want to consider adding to your party.

Blaziken

Breloom

Buzzwole

Cobalion

Dialga

Keldeo

Machamp

Pheromosa

Sirfetch’d

Terrakion

Zacian

After you defeat Hisuian Avalugg, there’s an opportunity for you to catch it. There’s also a chance for it to be a shiny version.