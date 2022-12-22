The second part of Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday event has arrived to the mobile game. There are several event-exclusive Pokémon running around in the wild and plenty of Eevees that you can evolve so they can show off your holiday spirit by walking around with them in-game. While this event is happening, there will be several Field Research tasks you can complete as you explore your local neighborhood. Here’s what you need to know about all Winter Holiday Part 2 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday Part 2 event

You can obtain these Field Research tasks by visiting a PokéStop or a Gym dial in your local area. You must have at least one Field Research slot on your Daily Tasks page. You will know you have one of the event-exclusive ones as there is a distinct border around it, with the words “event-exclusive” in the bottom left corner.

These are all the Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn during Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday Part 2 event.

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Jynx encounter

Catch five different species of Pokemon – A Delibird or Cubchoo encounter

Catch five Ice-type Pokemon – Five Poké Balls, three Pinap Berries, three Razz Berries, or three Ultra Balls

Catch seven Ice-type Pokemon – A Seel or Shellder encounter

Hatch an egg – Sneasel encounter

Open five gifts – Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Send five gifts – A holiday-themed Pikachu encounter

Send three gifts with a sticker – A Crabrawler encounter or 25 Abomasnow Mega energy rewards

Win a raid – A holiday-themed Glaceon encounter

These Field Research tasks will disappear from the game when December 31 rolls around, at the end of the Winter Holiday Part 2 event.