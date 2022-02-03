All Hisuian Goodra weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are several battles you’ll have to participate in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These will happen primarily close to the end of the game, making it a bit more complicated, so expect a challenge when they do occur. One of the more challenging battles you’ll have to participate in when attempting to create the Red Chain is against Hisuian Goodra, and it’s an Alpha. In this guide, we detail all Hisuian Goodra’s weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Hisuian Goodra is a Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting and Ground-type attacks, but it is resistant against Normal, Water, Electric, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, and Steel-type moves. It also takes no damage from Grass and Poison-type moves. We highly recommend using Ground-type moves to do the most damage, and Fighting-type are solid. Still, the Pokémon who primarily use these might be a bit too squishy to withstand Hisuian Goodra’s attacks.

For this encounter, the best Pokémon we recommend include Hippowdon, Ursaluna, Garchomp, or Mamoswine. Hippowdon and Ursaluna are solid Ground-type Pokémon that can withstand most Goodra’s attacks, and they put up a big fight themselves. However, Garchomp is a definite favorite for many players. Although it is a Dragon-type, any Dragon-type moves Goodra uses during this encounter could heavily damage it. The final choice, Mamoswine, is also good, but it can’t utilize its Ice-type against Goodra because it is a Steel-type.