All Idle Heroes of Light Gift Codes (September 2021)

Idle Heroes of Light is an RPG developed by Rita Wang. The game features a vast world where Humans, Elves, Angels, and Demons rule individual territories and maintain harmony. However, the recent invasion of Dark Knight, whose plan is to destroy the entire world, has forced all the races to come together and fight as one. The game’s main objective is to assemble allies and fight against Dark Knight in an attempt to save the world. That said, for an easier progression in the game, players can use the below-mentioned code to claim free rewards.

Working Idle Heroes of Light Gift Codes

Here are all the active codes for Idle Heroes of Light:

wkg4nd- Redeem for 10x Advanced Recruit Scrolls & 1,000 Diamonds

How to redeem Idle Heroes of Light Gift Codes

To redeem gift codes in Idle Heroes of Light, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch the game and open your profile by clicking on the avatar located on the top left of the home screen.

Once done, tap on the Settings option.

Finally, click on the CDKEY option and enter the code to claim the corresponding reward.

Expired Idle Heroes of Light Gift Codes

There are currently no expired Idle Heroes of Light codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.