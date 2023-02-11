Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes (February 2023)

Dragon Ball Rage is a thrilling game that transports you to the exciting world of Dragon Ball Z. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Dragon Ball Rage lets you experience the epic battles and intense action of the popular anime series. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Goku and his friends or just love action-packed fighting games, Dragon Ball Rage has something for everyone.

Choose your favorite character, train to become stronger, and take on powerful enemies in epic battles that will leave you breathless. If you want to get a quick headstart, you can use the Dragon Ball Rage codes. They help you get XP boosts to increase your levels quickly.

Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes list

Roblox Dragon Ball Rage working codes

Sub2Acausal — Reward: 30 minutes of x2 XP (New)

— Reward: 30 minutes of x2 XP (New) TEST — Reward: 10 minutes of 5x XP

Roblox Dragon Ball Rage expired codes

Sub2Metalizer — Reward: 1 million stats

— Reward: 1 million stats Ralex4ev3r — Reward: 60 minutes of 2x XP

— Reward: 60 minutes of 2x XP D3V_4U — Reward: 10 minutes of 5x XP

— Reward: 10 minutes of 5x XP SUB2DANIELGT — Reward: free Zenkai

— Reward: free Zenkai S0rryGuys — Reward: free Zenkai

— Reward: free Zenkai Sa1y4nB1zmo34 — Reward: 120 minutes of 2x XP

How to redeem Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes

To redeem Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes, follow these steps.

Run Dragon Ball Rage on your device.

Click on the Menu in the middle

Scroll sideways to open Settings

At the bottom left, there is a place to enter codes

Type any code there and redeem it to get rewards.

How can I get more Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes?

If you’re looking for more Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes, there are a few places you can check. Twitter is a great source for codes, as the developer, Dracius, often shares them there. YouTube is another good option since the developer may feature codes in their videos. Additionally, the game’s official Discord server also has codes posted in different channels or shared by other players.

Why Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes are not working for more

There could be a few reasons why Roblox Dragon Ball Rage codes are not working. One common reason is that the codes may have expired, which means they can no longer be redeemed for rewards in the game. Another reason is that there may be a typo or error when entering the code, which could prevent it from working properly.

How to fly in Roblox Dragon Ball Rage

To fly in Roblox Dragon Ball Rage, you need to double-tap the spacebar. If you want to fly faster, hold down the Shift key while flying. This will allow you to soar through the game’s open-world environments and engage in exciting battles with other players.

What is Roblox Dragon Ball Rage?

Roblox Dragon Ball Rage is an online multiplayer game on Roblox based on the popular Dragon Ball anime and manga series. In this game, players can create their own characters, choose from a variety of skills, and engage in intense battles with other players. The game features a vast open world where players can explore and complete quests, power up their characters, and collect rare items.