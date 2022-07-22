All increased spawns, raids, and habitat rotations for Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle 2022
Celebrate Pokémon Go Fest in Seattle with multiple exclusive Pokémon.
The Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle in-person event has arrived. For those in the Seattle area attending the event, there will be multiple Pokémon for you to catch and add to your collection. You will need to have purchased a ticket to attend, giving you access to special in-person perks and multiple exclusive Pokémon Spawns. Here’s what you need to know about all increased spawns, raids, and habitat rotations for the Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle 2022 event.
Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle 2022 event details
All increased spawns
There are a handful of Pokémon that will have increased spawns throughout the event, regardless of the habitat presently active. These are the Pokémon you can commonly find throughout Go Fest: Seattle.
- Pikachu Gracidea
- Snorlax in a Cowboy Hat
- Unown A
- Unown B
- Unown E
- Unown L
- Unown R
- Unown S
- Unown T
- Unown U
All Pokémon raids
There will be special Pokémon raids available for participants of the event. These raids will be exclusive to those in the Seattle area. Unfortunately, they will not have any form of inviting other players, so anyone outside of the Seattle area and not participating in the event will not be able to receive an invitation to these raids.
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
All Seattle habitat rotations
There will be four rotating habitats throughout the Seattle event. Each habitat will have a unique theme, attracting specific Pokémon for an hour. You will want to act fast to encounter these Pokémon, and there will be Collection Challenges featuring notable Pokémon in these habitats.
These are all four habitats featured in Go Fest: Seattle, and the Pokémon appearing while they are active.
Cloud Sanctuary
- Rufflet
- Togetic
- Woobat
The Oasis
These are the Pokémon featured in The Oasis habitat.
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Burmy (Sandy)
- Clamperl
- Gible
- Krabby
- Mantine
- Panpour
- Qwilfish
- Slowpoke
- Staryu
Dreamy Mindscape
- Drowzee
- Litwick
- Teddiursa
Electric Garden
- Alolan Grimer
- Blitzle
- Bulbasaur
- Combee
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Foongus
- Helioptile
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Joltik
- Lileep
- Oddish
- Roselia
- Skorupi
- Spinarak
- Treecko
- Venipede
- Weedle