The second in-person Pokémon Go Fest celebration has arrived, and it will be happening in Seattle. Here, local residents attending the event will have the chance to catch multiple exclusive Pokémon and participate in several activities. While that’s happening, an exclusive Collection Challenge will be available to other players. This guide covers how to complete the Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle – Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge.

All Pokémon in the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge

There are six Pokémon featured in this collection. These Pokémon will be spawning in the wild more often while the Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle event is happening, which will occur from July 22 to 25, and you have until then to complete this challenge.

These are all of the Pokémon you have to collect.

Clamperl

Krabby

Mantine

Qwilfish

Slowpoke

Staryu

All Pokémon featured in this challenge are Water-type. Although they will appear more often in the wild for the Go Fest event, we recommend heading towards nearby water sources to find them reliably. Water-type Pokémon have a good chance of appearing near these locations, and it would be in your best interest to grab them while you have the opportunity. Additionally, these Pokémon have the chance to appear as shiny versions in the wild.

Upon completing this collection challenge, you will receive a 2,022 Stardust, two Pinap berries, and a Panpour encounter. In addition, Panpour will receive its shiny form during this Pokémon Go Fest event. There’s a slight chance Panpour will appear to you as a shiny form, but it is not guaranteed. Panpour can only appear in the Americas and Greenland, giving other worldwide players the chance to encounter this Pokémon for the first time.