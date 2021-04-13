All Landorus (Therian) weaknesses in Pokémon Go

The final Therian form to debut in Pokémon Go is for Landorus. This Pokémon is already considered the best of the Forces of Nature legendary trio in the mobile game. The Landorus (Therian) choice alters its attack and slightly lowers its defense. But it barely has any lowered defenses, making it a significant upgrade over Landorus (Incarnate). While it all comes down to moveset, before you can think about capturing this Pokémon, you’ll need to beat it in combat at one of the five-star raids. You can also expect to see this Pokémon as a regular in the Master League moving forward. Luckily, the typing for Landorus (Therian) doesn’t change too much.

Landorus (Therian) is a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s only going to be weak against Ice and Water-type moves. If you’ve battled against Landorus before in its Incarnate form, and you already have a team that you use against it in raids, then you can recreate that team, and you should be good to go. The only difference is that Landorus (Therian) has an increased attack power, so we’re going to recommend you bring a few more tanker Pokémon to withstand its attacks and probably one or two more players to beat it.

When it comes to PvP, you have to be pretty careful when battling against Landorus (Therian). It has a maximum CP of 3,922, an attack of 240, a defense of 153, and a stamina of 173. It does not have the best defensive stats in Pokémon Go, but it has enough attack power to use that to its advantage. Kyogre will be an excellent counter to it, along with Ho-Oh, Lugia, Gyarados, and Dragonite. You want to avoid using any Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, or Poison-type moves against it.

Your strategy changes a bit depending on where you’re battling Landorus (Therian), but its weaknesses remain the same. It will take the most damage from Ice and Water-type attacks. It will be available in raids starting from April 13 and will continue until the 27.