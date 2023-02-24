Survivor.io codes (February 2023)

Survivor.io from Habby is an action-packed, roguelike game that puts you in the role of a human warrior fighting against hordes of dangerous zombies. With easy one-hand controls, you’ll be able to focus on battling the massive waves of enemies that swarm toward you. With different difficulties at each new stage, you’ll never get bored as you progress through the game.

With the game’s many skills, you’ll have access to unlimited combinations of skills and abilities, allowing you to customize your gameplay and make your character truly unique. There are also some codes to get you freebies, like gems, energy, and coins.

All Survivor.io codes

Working Survivor.io codes

20challenge23 — Reward: 200 Gems and 20 Energy

LOVE2023 — Reward: 300 Gems and 20 Energy

SURVIVOR2301 — Reward: 200 Gems and 20 Energy

LNY2023 — Reward: 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin

LUCKY2023 — Reward: 200 Gems and 10 Energy

Expired Survivor.io codes

XMAS2022IO — Reward: 200 Gems and 20 Energy

20Thanksgiving22 — Reward: 200 Gems and 10 Energy

mapleleaves — Reward: 100 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin

halloween31 — Reward: 200 Gems

pumpkin — Reward: 200 Gems, 1 Revival Coin, 10 Energy, and 20k Cash

TW10000VIP888 — Reward: 200 Gems, 1 Key, and 10 En

How can you redeem Survivor.io codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is how you can redeem codes in Survivor.io.

Visit the Survivor.io gift code page on your device’s browser. Locate the “Enter your Game ID here” text box and type in your unique game ID. Find the “Enter Rewards Codes here” text box and input the Survivor.io code you want to redeem. Verify that you’re human by entering the numbers displayed on the right-hand side of the Verification Code text box. Finally, click on the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Survivor.io codes?

If you want to get more codes for Survivor.io, the best way is to join the game’s Discord server and check out the dedicated channel just for codes. You can also follow the game’s Facebook page to stay updated on any new codes the developers may release.

Why are my Survivor.io codes not working?

If you’re having trouble redeeming your Survivor.io codes, there are a few things you can check. First, make sure that you’ve typed the code correctly – sometimes, errors in typing can prevent codes from working. Additionally, codes have expiration dates, so be sure to check if the code you’re trying to redeem is still valid.

How can I get Player ID in Survivor.io?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for your Player ID in Survivor.io, you can find it in the game’s settings menu. Simply tap the profile icon in the top-right corner of the game. Your Player ID will be displayed at the top of the screen, and you can use it to connect with other players, redeem codes, and more.

What kind of game is Survivor.io?

Survivor.io is an action-packed online game where you must fight against waves of zombies to stay alive. The game features roguelike elements, allowing you to customize your character’s skills and abilities as you progress. With easy one-hand controls and different difficulties at each stage, Survivor.io is a game that’s sure to keep you engaged and challenged for hours.