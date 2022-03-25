All Lantern locations in Through the Tunnel in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

During the Through the Tunnel stage, you will occasionally come across old miner’s lanterns scattered about. These are part of a hidden mission which requires you to light all four of them. You’ll need the Fire copy ability equipped to complete this mission, but thankfully there’s one at the start of the stage readily available for you. Here’s all of the lantern locations in Through the Tunnel in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to light the lanterns, you simply need to use the Fire copy ability attack on them. The first is located as your begin the level — right before you head through the tunnel, the lantern is off to the right, and is shown in the article header image. The second is found almost immediately after exiting the tunnel on the left hand side, shown above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third lantern is found across the way from the golden gate — it’s tucked behind a barricade, but it still can be easily spotted. The lantern is shown above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final lantern is extremely hard to miss — on a platform that ascends and descends periodically, surrounded by four Gordos and depicted above. With that final lantern lit, all you need to do is finish the level to claim your mission Waddle Dee.