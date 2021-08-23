All Lapras weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Lapras can be a difficult Pokémon to defeat in Pokémon Go. If you’re looking to battle against it in a raid, you’ll want to bring a reliable team of Pokémon with you to ensure that you’re properly equipped to defeat it. Several players also use Lapras in the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokémon Go, requiring players to be more equipped to defeat it. This guide details all of Lapras’ weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in the game.

All Lapras weaknesses

Lapras is an Ice and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice and Water-type attacks. You primarily want to focus on Electric and Grass-type moves and Pokémon, especially because Grass-types are resistant to Lapras’ Water-type moves, but they are weak to any Ice-type attacks it might unleash.

The best Pokémon to counter Lapras

The best Pokémon to counter Lapras will be Magnezone, Lucario, and Raikou.

Magnezone is an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. It possesses a robust defense and equally powerful offensive capabilities as an Electric-type. As a result, it’s an ideal choice to use against Lapras, especially in a raid. The best moveset it can use during the raid is the fast move spark and the charged moves wild charge and zap cannon.

Next, we’re going to recommend Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Like Magnezone, Lucario has a high defense and a heavy attack as a Fighting-type Pokémon. The best moveset it can use during a raid is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is the legendary Electric-type, Raikou. While it might not have the highest defense stat compared to Lucario and Magnezone, Raikou’s high attack power makes it an ideal glass cannon to use for every raid, and it’s a viable choice to use against Lapras in PvP. The best moveset to give Raikou is the fast move thunder shock and the charged moves wild charge and thunderbolt.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Lapras. We’re going to recommend these Pokémon to fill up the rest of your team.

Breloom

Conkeldurr

Electivire

Hariyama

Machamp

Mega Venusaur

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Roserade

Tangrowth

Tyranitar

Zapdos

Zekrom

After you defeat Lapras in a raid, you’ll have a chance to capture it. There’s also a one in 20 chance that Lapras could be a shiny version.