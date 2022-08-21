All Laver resource locations in Tower of Fantasy

There are many resources to hunt down in Tower of Fantasy. Some of these resources are rather abundant and can be found in most areas of the game. Others, unfortunately, cannot be found so easily. One of the ingredients you might spend a while searching for is Lavers. This kelp comes from the ocean and is easily washed ashore by the many waves that bombard the sand. But what beach does this ingredient wash up on?

Where to find Lavers in Tower of Fantasy

Lavers aren’t the most difficult ingredient to find, but you definitely won’t be able to find them until you have progressed through the story a bit. You need to make it to at least the second chapter of the game before you can start collecting this ingredient. You can find Lavers on the coastline of Banges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start the second chapter of the game, you will be in the Banges region near the Banges Dock. Follow the beach that runs north of the dock and you will start seeing Lavers. Lavers are a purple kelp that is quite easy to spot along the northern Banges shore. They are plentiful in this region but cannot be found elsewhere on the map.

How to use Lavers

Lavers, like most ingredients in the game, is not very useful if you eat them alone. When eaten by themselves, Lavers only restore two Satiety points to your character. If you decide to cook this ingredient, you can use it to create Caviar Sushi and Seaweed and Egg Soup. These dishes will restore your character’s health and give them more Satiety points. Because of this, it is far better to turn Lavers into a meal.