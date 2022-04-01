All lost duckling locations in Welcome to Wondaria in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

All of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s levels can be run through pretty quickly, but if you go off the beaten path, you can complete a handful of side objectives, which will earn you some extra Waddle Dees to add to the recovering Waddle Dee Town. In Welcome to Wondaria, one of these side objectives tasks you with finding five lost ducklings and returning them to their mother. Here’s where to find them.

Lost Duckling #1

The first lost duckling is located to the right of the big statue you’ll see at the start of the level; it’ll be on the stairs. Simply walk into it, and it will follow you around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Duckling #2

Continue up the stairs, and stick to the right side of the plaza you’re in. The second lost duckling will be hiding behind a large sign that appears to have a map of the level on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Duckling #3

Now, head to the left side of the plaza, and you should see a popcorn cart. Check the left side of the cart, and you’ll find the third lost duckling in the corner of the plaza.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Duckling #4

Head south of where you found the third duckling, and you’ll find the fourth duckling at the top of the steps to the left of a statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Duckling #5

You’ll find the final duckling on top of the shrubs lining the back of the statue in the center of the plaza. It might be a little tough to find at first, given that the camera never faces the shrub in question, but if you head south from the plaza exit, you should run into the wall, allowing you to see the duck. From there, just jump up on the shrub, and the duckling will follow you. Now, just take all five ducklings to the mother duck, who can be found to the right of the popcorn cart, and you’ll have completed this side objective.