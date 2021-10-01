All Ludicolo weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Ludicolo is a unique Pokémon that you can encounter in Pokémon Go. However, when you’re raiding against it, this three-star raid can be a little complicated, especially if you’re trying to figure out the best Pokémon to use against it. These are all Ludicolo’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it during the raid.

All Ludicolo weaknesses

Ludicolo is a Water and Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Flying, and Poison-type attacks, but it is resistant against Water, Ground, and Steel-type moves. You want to avoid using Electric-types against. We highly recommend finding a combination of Flying and Poison-type fighters to use during this raid.

The best Pokémon counters to Ludicolo

The best Pokémon counters to use against Ludicolo include Roserade, Honchkrow, and Genesect.

Roserade is a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. It’s highly effective at withstanding many of Ludicolo’s attacks because they are the same typing. On top of that, Roserade has a handful of Poison-type moves to exploit Ludicolo’s weakness, making it an ideal candidate for these battles. The best moveset for Roserade to use is the fast move poison jab and the charged moves sludge bomb and grass knot.

Next, we have Honchkrow, a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon. While it is not as resistant to many of Ludicolo’s attacks, it has a decent amount of power behind it and a handful of Flying-type moves at the ready. The best moveset it can use against Ludicolo is the fast move snarl and the charged moves sky attack and brave bird.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Genesect, the Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. Genesect is a mythical Pokémon, but it shows up pretty often in five-star raids, meaning a good majority of players may have this in their collection. The best moveset for Genesect to use is the fast move fury cutter and the charged moves x-scissor and magnet bomb.

You’ll need to use an entire team of six Pokémon against Ludicolo. Here are some other Pokémon you can choose to consider using during these battles.

Escavalier

Gengar

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Pidgeot

Rayquaza

Scizor

Staraptor

Toxicroak

Yveltal

Once you defeat Ludicolo, you’ll have a chance to catch it after the raid.