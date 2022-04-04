All magic spell types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, explained

When you’re playing through the adventure of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, you’ll get to do something new and exciting in the Borderlands franchise: casting spells. While they largely take the place of grenades from previous Borderlands games, spells recharge faster and hit differently, with a variety of effects on offer.

Spell Types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

There are four different spell delivery methods in the game, each one adjusting how the spell is cast and its utility in combat. Each spell delivery method is tied to one of the manufacturers in the game. They are:

Simple Casting: These spells are the most basic delivery system. Just hit the button to fire them and watch the magic happen. You can get these spells from Conjurua.

Channel Casting: Pick these spells up from Arken. This means that the player must charge the spell before casting by holding the trigger button for a second or two.

Repeating Casting: Hold the trigger down and these spells will be cast over and over again. Perfect for laying down suppressive fire on an enemy. You can get them from Wyrdweaver.

Self Casting: These are spells that affect the caster or have a very short range around them. They might be protection spells or damage-dealing spells that affect those in melee with the caster. You can pick them up from Miraculum.

Aside from the delivery method of each spell, there are also ten different base spells in the game. It might not seem like a lot, but each one can be used with a different spell delivery method and with plenty of modifiers in the game that adjust the damage type, strength, and duration of the spell so there are plenty of different versions of each spell to be found.

The ten spell types are: