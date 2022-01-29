All Mass Outbreak Pokémon and locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

These Pokémon are out of control.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mass Outbreaks that occur in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are a good way to obtain a particular Pokémon, and an even better way to encounter shiny versions of that Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll cover all of the Mass Outbreak Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and their locations.

All Mass Outbreak Pokémon

Alabaster Icelands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Alabaster Icelands.

  • Abomasnow
  • Aipom
  • Ambipom
  • Basculin
  • Bergmite
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Bronzong
  • Bronzor
  • Chansey
  • Chimecho
  • Chingling
  • Drifblim
  • Drifloon
  • Dusclops
  • Duskull
  • Eevee
  • Gabite
  • Gardevoir
  • Gastly
  • Gible
  • Glalie
  • Gligar
  • Happiny
  • Haunter
  • Hisuian Avalugg
  • Hisuian Braviary
  • Hisuian Sneasel
  • Kirlia
  • Lickitung
  • Machoke
  • Machop
  • Mamoswine
  • Misdreavus
  • Munclax
  • Piloswine
  • Ralts
  • Riolu
  • Rufflet
  • Snorunt
  • Snover
  • Stantler
  • Swinub
  • Zoroark
  • Zorua

Cobalt Crosslands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Cobalt Crosslands.

  • Aipom
  • Ambipom
  • Buizel
  • Chansey
  • Chatot
  • Drapion
  • Drifblim
  • Drifloon
  • Dusclops
  • Duskull
  • Finneon
  • Floatzel
  • Gastrodon
  • Glameow
  • Happiny
  • Hisuian Basculin
  • Hisuian Growlithe
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Lumineon
  • Machoke
  • Machop
  • Magby
  • Magmar
  • Mantine
  • Mantyke
  • Octillery
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Purugly
  • Remoraid
  • Sealeo
  • Shellos
  • Skorupi
  • Spheal
  • Staraptor
  • Starly
  • Starvia
  • Tangela
  • Tangrowth
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Togepi
  • Vulpix
  • Walrein

Coronet Highlands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Coronet Highlands.

  • Bonsly
  • Bronzong
  • Bronzor
  • Budew
  • Chansey
  • Chimecho
  • Chingling
  • Clefairy
  • Cleffa
  • Croagunk
  • Electabuzz
  • Elekid
  • Gabite
  • Geodude
  • Gible
  • Gligar
  • Golbat
  • Goomy
  • Graveler
  • Gyarados
  • Happiny
  • Heracross
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Hisuian Sneasel
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Magikarp
  • Misdreavus
  • Nosepass
  • Onix
  • Rhydon
  • Rhyhorn
  • Roselia
  • Rotom
  • Scyther
  • Shinx
  • Skuntank
  • Sliggoo
  • Stunky
  • Sudowoodo
  • Teddiursa
  • Toxicroak
  • Ursaring
  • Voltorb
  • Yanma
  • Yanmega
  • Zubat

Crimson Mirelands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in the Crimson Mirelands.

  • Barboach
  • Bonsly
  • Budew
  • Carnivine
  • Chansey
  • Combee
  • Croagunk
  • Gastly
  • Geodude
  • Golduck
  • Goomy
  • Graveler
  • Grotle
  • Happiny
  • Haunter
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Kricketot
  • Kricketune
  • Lickilicky
  • Lickitung
  • Murkrow
  • Pachirisu
  • Paras
  • Parasect
  • Petilil
  • Psyduck
  • Rhydon
  • Rhyhorn
  • Roselia
  • Skuntank
  • Sliggoo
  • Stunky
  • Sudowoodo
  • Tangela
  • Tangrowth
  • Teddiursa
  • Togepi
  • Toxicroak
  • Turtwig
  • Ursaring
  • Whiscash
  • Yanma
  • Yanmega

Obsidian Fieldlands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

  • Abra
  • Beatufly
  • Bibarel
  • Bidoof
  • Buizel
  • Buneary
  • Cascoon
  • Chansey
  • Cherubi
  • Chimcar
  • Combee
  • Dustox
  • Eevee
  • Floatzel
  • Gastrodon
  • Golbat
  • Golduck
  • Gyarados
  • Happiny
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Kadabra
  • Kricketot
  • Kricketune
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Magikarp
  • Mime Jr.
  • Monferno
  • Mr. Mime
  • Paras
  • Parasect
  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Ponyta
  • Psyduck
  • Rapidash
  • Scyther
  • Shellos
  • Shinx
  • Silcoon
  • Stantler
  • Staraptor
  • Starly
  • Staravia
  • Wurmple
  • Zubat

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved