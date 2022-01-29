All Mass Outbreak Pokémon and locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
These Pokémon are out of control.
The Mass Outbreaks that occur in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are a good way to obtain a particular Pokémon, and an even better way to encounter shiny versions of that Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll cover all of the Mass Outbreak Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and their locations.
All Mass Outbreak Pokémon
Alabaster Icelands
These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Alabaster Icelands.
- Abomasnow
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Basculin
- Bergmite
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Bronzong
- Bronzor
- Chansey
- Chimecho
- Chingling
- Drifblim
- Drifloon
- Dusclops
- Duskull
- Eevee
- Gabite
- Gardevoir
- Gastly
- Gible
- Glalie
- Gligar
- Happiny
- Haunter
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Kirlia
- Lickitung
- Machoke
- Machop
- Mamoswine
- Misdreavus
- Munclax
- Piloswine
- Ralts
- Riolu
- Rufflet
- Snorunt
- Snover
- Stantler
- Swinub
- Zoroark
- Zorua
Cobalt Crosslands
These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Cobalt Crosslands.
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Buizel
- Chansey
- Chatot
- Drapion
- Drifblim
- Drifloon
- Dusclops
- Duskull
- Finneon
- Floatzel
- Gastrodon
- Glameow
- Happiny
- Hisuian Basculin
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Lumineon
- Machoke
- Machop
- Magby
- Magmar
- Mantine
- Mantyke
- Octillery
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Purugly
- Remoraid
- Sealeo
- Shellos
- Skorupi
- Spheal
- Staraptor
- Starly
- Starvia
- Tangela
- Tangrowth
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Togepi
- Vulpix
- Walrein
Coronet Highlands
These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Coronet Highlands.
- Bonsly
- Bronzong
- Bronzor
- Budew
- Chansey
- Chimecho
- Chingling
- Clefairy
- Cleffa
- Croagunk
- Electabuzz
- Elekid
- Gabite
- Geodude
- Gible
- Gligar
- Golbat
- Goomy
- Graveler
- Gyarados
- Happiny
- Heracross
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Magikarp
- Misdreavus
- Nosepass
- Onix
- Rhydon
- Rhyhorn
- Roselia
- Rotom
- Scyther
- Shinx
- Skuntank
- Sliggoo
- Stunky
- Sudowoodo
- Teddiursa
- Toxicroak
- Ursaring
- Voltorb
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Zubat
Crimson Mirelands
These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in the Crimson Mirelands.
- Barboach
- Bonsly
- Budew
- Carnivine
- Chansey
- Combee
- Croagunk
- Gastly
- Geodude
- Golduck
- Goomy
- Graveler
- Grotle
- Happiny
- Haunter
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Lickilicky
- Lickitung
- Murkrow
- Pachirisu
- Paras
- Parasect
- Petilil
- Psyduck
- Rhydon
- Rhyhorn
- Roselia
- Skuntank
- Sliggoo
- Stunky
- Sudowoodo
- Tangela
- Tangrowth
- Teddiursa
- Togepi
- Toxicroak
- Turtwig
- Ursaring
- Whiscash
- Yanma
- Yanmega
Obsidian Fieldlands
These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in the Obsidian Fieldlands.
- Abra
- Beatufly
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Buizel
- Buneary
- Cascoon
- Chansey
- Cherubi
- Chimcar
- Combee
- Dustox
- Eevee
- Floatzel
- Gastrodon
- Golbat
- Golduck
- Gyarados
- Happiny
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Kadabra
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Magikarp
- Mime Jr.
- Monferno
- Mr. Mime
- Paras
- Parasect
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Ponyta
- Psyduck
- Rapidash
- Scyther
- Shellos
- Shinx
- Silcoon
- Stantler
- Staraptor
- Starly
- Staravia
- Wurmple
- Zubat