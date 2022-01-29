All Mass Outbreak Pokémon and locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Mass Outbreaks that occur in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are a good way to obtain a particular Pokémon, and an even better way to encounter shiny versions of that Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll cover all of the Mass Outbreak Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and their locations.

All Mass Outbreak Pokémon

Alabaster Icelands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Alabaster Icelands.

Abomasnow

Aipom

Ambipom

Basculin

Bergmite

Bibarel

Bidoof

Bronzong

Bronzor

Chansey

Chimecho

Chingling

Drifblim

Drifloon

Dusclops

Duskull

Eevee

Gabite

Gardevoir

Gastly

Gible

Glalie

Gligar

Happiny

Haunter

Hisuian Avalugg

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Sneasel

Kirlia

Lickitung

Machoke

Machop

Mamoswine

Misdreavus

Munclax

Piloswine

Ralts

Riolu

Rufflet

Snorunt

Snover

Stantler

Swinub

Zoroark

Zorua

Cobalt Crosslands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Cobalt Crosslands.

Aipom

Ambipom

Buizel

Chansey

Chatot

Drapion

Drifblim

Drifloon

Dusclops

Duskull

Finneon

Floatzel

Gastrodon

Glameow

Happiny

Hisuian Basculin

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Qwilfish

Lumineon

Machoke

Machop

Magby

Magmar

Mantine

Mantyke

Octillery

Piplup

Prinplup

Purugly

Remoraid

Sealeo

Shellos

Skorupi

Spheal

Staraptor

Starly

Starvia

Tangela

Tangrowth

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Togepi

Vulpix

Walrein

Coronet Highlands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in Coronet Highlands.

Bonsly

Bronzong

Bronzor

Budew

Chansey

Chimecho

Chingling

Clefairy

Cleffa

Croagunk

Electabuzz

Elekid

Gabite

Geodude

Gible

Gligar

Golbat

Goomy

Graveler

Gyarados

Happiny

Heracross

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Hisuian Sneasel

Luxio

Luxray

Magikarp

Misdreavus

Nosepass

Onix

Rhydon

Rhyhorn

Roselia

Rotom

Scyther

Shinx

Skuntank

Sliggoo

Stunky

Sudowoodo

Teddiursa

Toxicroak

Ursaring

Voltorb

Yanma

Yanmega

Zubat

Crimson Mirelands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in the Crimson Mirelands.

Barboach

Bonsly

Budew

Carnivine

Chansey

Combee

Croagunk

Gastly

Geodude

Golduck

Goomy

Graveler

Grotle

Happiny

Haunter

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Kricketot

Kricketune

Lickilicky

Lickitung

Murkrow

Pachirisu

Paras

Parasect

Petilil

Psyduck

Rhydon

Rhyhorn

Roselia

Skuntank

Sliggoo

Stunky

Sudowoodo

Tangela

Tangrowth

Teddiursa

Togepi

Toxicroak

Turtwig

Ursaring

Whiscash

Yanma

Yanmega

Obsidian Fieldlands

These are all of the Pokémon that can appear as a Mass Outbreak in the Obsidian Fieldlands.