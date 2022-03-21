All Mastery Insight Points in Auric Basin in Guild Wars 2

Auric Basin was added in the first expansion of Guild Wars 2, Heart of Thorns. A much brighter and friendly-looking place than Verdant Brink, Auric Basin is home to some exciting Meta events, beautiful scenery, and some Mastery Insight Points.

Mastery Insights in this map are mostly hidden vertically and, in some cases, by environmental hazards. To reach them, you’ll need at least basic gliding or a Mount such as a Griffin, Springer, or Skyscale. You’ll also need to unlock the Itzel Poison Lore Mastery for one of the Mastery Insight Points.

Arrowhead Vale

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery is located above a small group of enemies on a ledge. You can jump up with your Mount if you have one or scale the sides on foot to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tarir The Forgotten City

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery is located in the city, which means if the map Meta is active, you’ll have to complete it first. Then, to reach this Point, you’ll have to run up the stairs or fly with your Skyscale. It’s located inside a tube-like structure that opens up into the central courtyard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastgear Standing

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two Mastery Points here. The easiest way to reach them is to run from the Westwatch Waypoint straight down. The first of these is located on a small ledge, requiring you to either use a Mount to get to or scale up the side on foot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Mastery Point is located further down the road, in The Falls area. It’s tucked away behind a waterfall and can be glided to, or you can use a Mount to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Southwatch Creep

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Insight is located atop a ledge just a bit South of the Waypoint. You’ll be able to reach it by MountMount or scaling up the side of the mountain on foot. It’s simpler to just Waypoint to the area, and then proceed from there instead of running.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chak Hollow

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Point is located behind a wooden shell-like structure. There are several enemies in the area, so be careful as you approach it. You can use a Mount to bypass most of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eastwatch Bluff

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enemies surround this area, so you’ll have to be ready to either fight or be careful not to engage. The Point is located above the enemies on a ledge, so you will be able to interact with it in relative peace if once you get up there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bristleback Chasm

Screenshot by Gamepur

A mist of toxic spores covers this Point. To reach it, you’ll need to unlock the Itzel Poison Lore on the Mastery Track, as once you’re in the spores and take damage, you’ll not be able to interact with the Point.