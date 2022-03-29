All Mastery Insight Points in the Desert Highlands in Guild Wars 2

The Desert Highlands is filled with various climates, locations, and enemies. It’s a gorgeous collection of sites and several fun and exciting events. The Desert Highlands is also the place for players looking to acquire their Springer Mount and acquire several new Mastery Insight Points, which they’ll need to upgrade their Mounts.

Diviner’s Reach

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The first Point is the easiest to get to as it’s right as you enter the Desert Highlands Map. It rests atop a pillar in the village, and you can reach it with a Springer or a Skyscale. The easiest is to hop straight to the top of the pillar.

Salt Flats

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The next Point is to the west of the village. It’s accessible through either a Skyscale or by running up the nearby ramp-like area of dirt and jumping across with your Raptor from there. Unfortunately, it’s surrounded by aggressive Choyas, so you’ll have to deal with them before you can interact with the Point.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Brightwater Inlet

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The easiest way to reach this Mastery Insight Point is to go to the Brightwater Waypoint. You can head to the left of the Waypoint and run up the ramp there. You’ll be able to get across if you have a Raptor with Long Jump, or you can fly across with your Skyscale. Unfortunately, there are a lot of Skale Hatchlings around the Points, so you will need to battle them.

Transcendent Bay

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The next Mastery Insight Point is located through a Sand Portal. You’ll need a Jackal Mount to access it or a Mesmer friend to Teleport you there. To access it, you’ll need to ride your Skimmer into the large amphora in the water and boost up to the pillar in the middle. From there, switch to your Jackal Mount and shift through the Portal.

Enchanted Bluffs

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The Mastery Insight Point is located inside a metallic dome. You’ll need to use a Springer to hop up onto the pillars to access it. Ice Imps guard this area, so you’ll need to avoid or fight with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Fortune’s Vale

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The next Mastery Insight Point is located inside a cave. It’s approachable in two different ways. Either you can Waypoint to Derelict Delve Waypoint and run through the entrance to the south of the Waypoint.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The second way of entering the cave is through the gap in the terrain, but you’ll need to activate your glider as soon as you drop down. Unfortunately, there are a lot of Destroyers in this cave that are tedious to deal with and Cave Spiders guarding the Insight Point.

Derelict Delve and Winter’s Teeth

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The Mastery Insight is located above the Derelict Delve Waypoint. You can hop up in a series of jumps with a Springer. Unfortunately, there is a Veteran Owl Griffin that guards the Insight Point, which you’ll have to fight off, but otherwise, it’s easy enough to access.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

You’ll need to head to the east from the Derelict Delve Waypoint. You’ll hop over the gap at the ruined bridge and then run around to the left side. From there, you can use a Raptor to jump across, or you can glide over and jump up to the Point.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Windshear Scarps

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The Mastery Insight Point is located on a tree. A Giant and several other foes patrol this area. However, it’s simple enough to access; you can hop up the trees to access it.

Highjump Ranch

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Point is easiest to reach by the Highjump Ranch Waypoint. You’ll need access to a Skyscale or a Springer, but you can rent a Springer nearby. The Point is atop the pillar closest to the Waypoint.

Lommuld Kraal

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The easiest way to reach this Point is from the Lommuld Kraal Waypoint. From there, head up northward until you find the cliffs. You can hop up with a Springer or fly up. At the top, there will be several Grubs that you’ll have to fight before you can reach the Insight.

The Base of the Watchtower and Tomb of the Primeval Kings

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Mastery Insight Point is located in an area of Branded, so you’ll have to avoid or fight them. In addition, the Point is atop a hill and is surrounded by Branded Humans, which you’ll have to defeat.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Point is inside the Tomb atop a spire in the main chamber. You’ll need a Skyscale or a Griffin to reach the Point as it’s too high for a Springer. You can also use a Mesmer with a Skyscale to Portal you up.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Sunderland Crater

Screenshot by Gamepur.

You can reach this from the Tomb by heading southwards. However, there are a lot of Branded enemies, and you’ll have to use your Raptor to reach it if you don’t have a Skyscale. The simplest method with a Raptor is to hop around to the right and then canyon jump over to the Point from the right-hand side.

Above the Flats

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Point requires the Jackal Mount or a Mesmer with a Portal skill. You’ll have to approach from the Makali Outpost Waypoint to reach it. Head out to the Salt Flats and to the cliffs, where you’ll encounter a Sand Portal. Head through it and turn to the right until you see the next Sand Portal. Take it, and you’ll have to follow the path upwards and take the Portals.