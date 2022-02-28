All Mastery Points in Seitung Province in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

With a new expansion comes a new set of discoverable regions. The Canthan maps are enormous, beautiful, and filled with all sorts of new things to see and find. Since the introduction of the Heart of Thorns Mastery points, there’s been an extra layer of exploring to do atop that of Hero Points, Points of Interest, and Waypoint finding. In many cases, mastery points in Cantha are up high, showcasing breathtaking views while leading you through historic locations.

Training Grounds and Crystal Coves

The first one is next to a crashed Aetherblade Airship, and is surrounded by enemies. You’ll need to fight them to access the Mastery Point, located inside a small cave.

The second point is located atop a spire of stone. Again, you’ll have to make sure you either have a Springer or one of the flying-type mounts if you want to reach it. It’s also possible to glide over from a higher point, or if you’re lucky enough to have a Mesmer friend with a Skyscale, have them teleport you to the point.

Shing Jea Monastery

There is only one Mastery Point in this location, and it sits atop the main building of the Monastery. If you don’t have a Skyscale or Griffin, you’ll need to jump it with a Springer.

The best would be to ensure your Springer has the High Jump Mastery completed, as it’s a pretty tricky place to reach if you don’t have that ability. Then, again, you can ask a Mesmer to portal you, or you can try to scale the frozen mountain behind and glide from there.

Jaya Bluffs and Shinota Shore

The next two Masteries are located to the top left of the map. One is close to a Tengu Village, and it requires climbing up a mountain and fighting some of the local wildlife.

The Shinota Shore Mastery Point involves a lot of careful and accurate jumps. Unfortunately, the ledges to land on are small and easy to slip off, so be patient if you’re using a Springer.

Haiju Lagoon and North Bluffs

The following two Mastery Points are at the top right of the map. They are in areas filled with hostile forces, so you’ll need to be prepared for a fight. The first is under a cherry tree, and it’s pretty simple to reach. You can approach it from the ocean side if you don’t have a Springer with High Jump.

The next is located atop an old temple, and it’s pretty challenging to get to if you don’t have a Skyscale or a Springer with High Jump. However, you can glide to it from a much higher point using a Griffin.

Eastern Wilds

The first of these two Mastery Points is located atop a land pillar. It’s not difficult to reach, but there are several hostile beings in the area that you’ll have to deal with if you’re not careful.

The second is located in a village of very unfriendly Naga. It’s at the foot of a waterfall, so you won’t need to climb or jump, but you’ll have to fight off all the hostiles before you can claim the Mastery Point.

Zen Daijun

The one at the bottom of the map, located on a land spire, is the easiest to reach. After that, you’ll want to head across the bridge, up to the shrine, and from there, jump to the top.

The second one is easy to reach from here. You can glide down from the spire, heading back towards the mainland. From here, you’ll see a waterfall. The Mastery Point is located from where it starts. There’s also a pair of Diving Goggles.

The last one in this region requires players to swim, use a Skimmer, or a Skiff to reach. You’ll need to scale the metal structure, but the chain functions as a solid surface, making it easy to run up.

Daigo Ward and Village Waypoint

The last two are in the city itself. Players can access it via the waypoint or by Raptor Taxi. The first one is very easy to reach. Players need only run up the stairs to reach it from the main city.

The second is simple to reach. Head east out of the village, through a gate, and into the bamboo forest. The Mastery Point is located at a graveyard, but there are many enemies to fight, so be careful.