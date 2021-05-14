All Mega Altaria weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

If you want to earn Mega Altaria energy, you’ll need to first defeat at a Mega Raid in Pokémon Go. You can expect this to be a difficult encounter because Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type, giving it only a handful of weaknesses. You want to make sure you work together with other trainers to optimize your teams to bring it down. The more times you defeat this Pokémon, the more often you evolve your Altaria in its mega evolution.

All Mega Altaria weaknesses

Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fighting, Fire, Grass, and Water-type attacks. With how many resistances it has, you want to be careful with how you approach this Pokémon and focus primarily on using Ice and Steel-type moves to do the most damage against it.

The best Pokémon to counter Mega Altaria

When battling against Mega Altaria, we’re going to recommend you use Metagross, Mamoswine, and Roserade.

Metagross is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. A majority of its attacks will be Steel-type, and they’re perfect to use against Mega Altaria. It also has an incredibly high defense, ensuring its no pushover in this battle. It has the ideal balance between attack and defense to put a heavy dent into this mega Pokémon. The best moveset to teach it to use will be the fast move bullet punch and the charged moves meteor mash and flash cannon.

The next Pokémon is Mamoswine, a Ground and Ice-type Pokémon. Mamoswine is much more of a glass cannon, capable of dealing high amounts of damage to Mega Altaria, but its lower defenses make it a small liability during the encounter. It won’t be active for long, so you might want to use it earlier in the battle, so your more defensive Pokémon to handle Mega Altaria and survive. The best moveset for Mamoswine will be the fast move powder snow, and the charged moves avalanche and bulldoze.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend for players to consider using in their roster will be Gardevoir, a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. Gardevoir does not have too many powerful Fairy-type Pokémon, but its high attack power makes it an ideal choice to exploit Mega Altaria’s weaknesses. The best moveset for it to use during this battle will the fast move charm, followed by the charged moves synchronoise and shadow ball.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon during this raid battle. These are other recommendations you should consider adding to your team to do the most damage to Altaria.

Articuno

Excadrill

Galarian Darmanitan

Garchomp

Hippowdon

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Togekiss

Weavile

After you’ve defeated Mega Altaria, you’ll receive some mega energy for your trouble and a chance to capture an Altaria at the end of the fight. There is a chance it could be a shiny version of Altaria.