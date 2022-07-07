All Minecraft Championship (MCC) 23 Teams and Players

The next Minecraft Championship (MCC 23) competition is set to begin. You can watch it on July 23 at 8 PM BST. Ten teams of four will compete against each other in multiple mini-games testing multiple Minecraft skills: Combat, survival, parkour, teamwork, and much more. There will be eight games for these competitors, and the two teams with the most coins at the end will face off in a final matchup. Leading up to this competition, we have a list of all Minecraft Championship MCC 23 teams and their players.

All MCC 23 Teams

These are the first five MCC 23 teams announced for the competition. The rest will be shared tomorrow, and we can see how heated the competition will be when the event arrives. On the day of the event, make sure to follow and check out the live streams of your favorite competitors to cheer them on as they race toward the finish line.

You can also check out the main channel held by TheNoxcrew’s Twitch channel. When watching the TheNoxcrew channel, you’ll have a chance to watch all of the competitors simultaneously, alongside some designer commenters, as they discuss how each team approaches the various challenges placed in front of them.

Green Geckos

ConnorEatsPants

Dream

Foolish Gamers

TinaKitten

Lime Llamas

Cubfan

GoodTimesWithScar

Illumina

Solidarity

Orange Ocelots

Eret

F1nn5ter

InTheLittleWood

Quig

Red Rabbits

Crankgameplays

Seapeekay

Shubble

TommyInnit

Yellow Yaks

ElainaExe

GeorgeNotFound

SapNap

vGumiho

We will update this guide with additional teams when the announcement goes out.