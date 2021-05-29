All Minecraft MC Championship winners

The Minecraft MC Championship rapidly rose to prominence as one of the best competitive Minecraft competitions. With great games modes, maps, and a passionate group of organizers and fans, it has grown to dominate the competitive Minecraft space.

Created by Noxcrew, the competition is designed to challenge some of the biggest and best Minecraft players and streamers when it comes to their in-game skills. The competition takes place across a range of challenges that focus on different areas of Minecraft, with all the competitors streaming their gameplay for the eager audience.

Historical Winners

MCC 1 – Purple Pandas

Michaelmcchill

Kara Corvus

Krtzyy

King_Burren

MCC 2 – Aqua Horses

Quig

HBomb94

Ryguy

MiniMukaYT

MCC 3 – Orange Ocelots

Vikkstar123

PeteZahHutt

Smajor1995

ShubbleYT

MCC 4 – Purple Pandas

Wilbur Soot

Technoblade

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

MCC 5 – Yellow Yaks

DangThatsaLongName

Shubble

Quig

Seapeekay

MCC 6 – Blue Bats

Froubery

Fundy

CptPuffy

BitzelYT

MCC 7 – Green Guardians

PeteZahHutt

fWhip

The Eret

HBomb94

MCC 8 – Pink Parrots

Dream

Technoblade

King_Burren

Michaelmcchill

MCC 9 – Blue Bats

Hbomb94

FruitBerries

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

MCC 10 – Orange Ocelots

PeteZahHutt

SmallishBeans

FalseSymmetry

CubFan

MCC 11 – Fuchsia Frankensteins

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Karl Jacobs

MCC 12 – Green Guardians

GeorgeNotFound

Ph1LzA

TapL

Wilbur Soot

MCC 13 – Teal Turkeys

Eret

Illumina

Krinios

Punz

