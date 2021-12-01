all-mission-types-in-rainbow-six-extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction pits Operators against a fierce alien menace. A lot of work needs to be done to battle this foe, and not all of it involves burning or blasting it out of any location it gets its tentacles into. In this guide, we’ll explain what each mission type is, so you know what you’re getting into when you join the fight.

Triangulation : Activate a series of stations. Once you’ve activated the first stattion, you’ll have a time limit in which to reach the others and activate them.

: Activate a series of stations. Once you’ve activated the first stattion, you’ll have a time limit in which to reach the others and activate them. MIA Rescue : Resuce a previously defeated Operator. The target will vary depending on the people you’re playing with and whether you’ve lost any Operators in the past.

: Resuce a previously defeated Operator. The target will vary depending on the people you’re playing with and whether you’ve lost any Operators in the past. Specimen : Lure an elite enemy into a capture zone and secure it without killing it.

: Lure an elite enemy into a capture zone and secure it without killing it. Sabotage : Place and defend explosive charges to destroy key parts of the alien nest.

: Place and defend explosive charges to destroy key parts of the alien nest. Serial Scan : Capture a series of areas across the map and scan them before heading to the extraction point.

: Capture a series of areas across the map and scan them before heading to the extraction point. Gateway : Locate a singularity and isolate it.

: Locate a singularity and isolate it. Nest Tracking : Plant autotrackers in dormant nests.

: Plant autotrackers in dormant nests. Shutdown : Carry an explosive device to the designated target and then escape.

: Carry an explosive device to the designated target and then escape. Biopsy : Locate and take down marked targets so that you can extract research data from them.

: Locate and take down marked targets so that you can extract research data from them. Decontamination : Destroy nests in an area to unlock a door or path to the next one.

: Destroy nests in an area to unlock a door or path to the next one. Hunt : Kill an elite target and head to the extraction point.

: Kill an elite target and head to the extraction point. Rescue: Recover an asset from the designated location. This could be an item or a person.

Missions are only half the battle in Rainbow Six Extraction. Each region, zone, and sub-zone will contain randomized objectives and enemy placements, meaning it’s impossible to predict the layout of each mission as you enter it.