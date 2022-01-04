All Mjolnir Armory Locker locations in Halo Infinite

Mjolnir Armory lockers unlock skins for use in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. With a total of 34 found across the ring of Zeta, players can find these lockers high and low to customize their Spartan. Users can pair this with the Spartan Core location guide to find everything in one fell swoop.

Note that each Locker can have different skin-types: Armor Coatings change the color of Spartans, and can even offer vehicle and weapon recolors. Nameplate unlocks are a means of decorating your name in multiplayer matches, and emblems go onto the nameplate itself.

Act 1 – Recovery

5 Mjolnir lockers are located across the first island, and players will need to travel the extent of it to nab all five.

Midnight Griffin Armor Coating Windfall Armor Emblem Scorpion Horvath Armor Coating Olympic Stance Banished Deception Warthog Coating

Act 2 – Excavation

The second act finds us with fifteen various Mjolnir unlocks scattered haphazardly across the land.

Obelisk Stone Armor Coating Crimson Vettel Armor Coating Warmaster’s Prize SPNKr Soating Banished Deception Armor Coating Banished Armor Emblem Banished Nameplate Banished Weapon Charm Dogfight Makovich Armor Coating Blood Shadow Armor Coating Wild Kovan Armor Coating Banished Weapon Emblem Infinity Nameplate Warmaster’s Prize Bulldog Coating Shadow Sorel Armor Coating Banished Deception Ridgeback Coating

Act 3 – Pelican Down

There’s only one Mjolnir locker on the third island.

Warmaster’s Prize Battle Rifle Coating

Act 4 – Sequence

13 final Mjolnir Lockers await in the final act of Halo Infinite.

