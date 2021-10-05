All mounts in Lost Ark

You have 127 mounts to choose from.

Image via Smilegate RPG

Like with many MMORPGs, Lost Ark is rife with unlockable mounts to ride around the world with. There are 127 available mounts in this title, all complete with their own aesthetic, skills, and movement speed. Mounts in Lost Ark ark can not be sold, can not be destroyed, and can not be dismantled. Once you unlock one, it’s yours to keep forever and it is account-bound, meaning it is accessible with all of your characters of all classes.

Your unlocked mounts can be accessed through the mount inventory in-game. Whichever mount you have currently enabled will be highlighted, and you can switch it out for another by simply clicking a new one on the list. Below, we have included a complete list of the 127 mounts in the game with their skills and rarities. The speed of all relic and legendary mounts is 450, while the rest have speeds of 420.

MountRaritySkills
Elemental Horse EldineRelicVictory Stunt
Aqua NaruniLegendarySmall Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
Auf Shuten – BLegendaryHello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
Auf Shuten – CLegendaryHello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
Auf Shuten – GLegendaryHello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
Auf Shuten – RLegendaryHello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
Auf Shuten – SLegendaryHello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
Auf Shuten – YLegendaryHello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
Berry ChamkuriLegendaryRun, I Can Fly!
Blossom Unicorn FloatLegendarySpin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
BlurtLegendaryBooster
Bronze NaruniLegendarySmall Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
Chaos Ghost HorseLegendarySummon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
Chief MingoLegendaryRefreshing Droplet, Happy Times, Sunbathe
Cold RollysnowLegendarySnowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
Cold White CloudLegendaryCool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
Cool-Headed ChamkuriLegendaryI Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
Corruption Ghost HorseLegendarySummon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
CraftLegendaryBooster
Dark NaruniLegendarySmall Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
Dawn Pumpkin WagonLegendaryHalloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
Dawn Unicorn FloatLegendarySpin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
Dyorika WarhorseLegendaryThrilled, Hack, Windmill Spin
Elemental Horse KelpionLegendaryVictory Stunt
Erste LiebeLegendaryBooster
Feisty ChamkuriLegendaryI Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
Festive RollysnowLegendarySnowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
Flashing Black CloudLegendaryCool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
Fluffy ChamkuriLegendaryRun
FunmingoLegendaryRefreshing Droplet, Happy Times, Sunbathe
Gold Combat WolfLegendaryHowl
Golden NaruniLegendarySmall Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
Golden Rhinoceros BeetleLegendaryVictory Pose, Shake, I Want to Fly
Golden Sawtooth TurtleLegendaryLet’s Take a Short Break
Golden TerpeionLegendaryVictory Pose, Rest, Back Kick
Graceful ChamkuriLegendaryI Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
Gracious ChamkuriLegendaryI Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
Hatred Ghost HorseLegendarySummon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
Intrepid ChamkuriLegendaryI Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
Kiwi ChamkuriLegendaryRun, I Can Fly!
Leaping ChampkuriLegendaryI Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
Lost Ark BubbleLegendarySpin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
Mango ChamkuriLegendaryRun, I Can Fly!
Mirror Ball BubbleLegendarySpin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
NeugierLegendaryBooster
Night Pumpkin WagonLegendaryHalloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
Night Unicorn FloatLegendarySpin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
Peach ChamkuriLegendaryRun, I Can Fly!
Piñata (Blue)LegendaryPaper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
Piñata (Green)LegendaryPaper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
Piñata (Pink)LegendaryPaper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
Piñata (White)LegendaryPaper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
Piñata (Yellow)LegendaryPaper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
Piñata (Purple)LegendaryPaper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
Piñata (Orange)LegendaryPaper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
Radiant Golden CloudLegendaryCool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
Rage Ghost HorseLegendarySummon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
Rainbow BubbleLegendarySpin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
Rose BubbleLegendarySpin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
Sea Unicorn FloatLegendarySpin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
Silver Combat RaptorLegendaryRun
Silver NaruniLegendarySmall Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
Sinful Ghost HorseLegendarySummon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
Snow Bike – BLegendaryBetween the Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells
Snow Bike – GLegendaryBetween the Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells
Snow Bike – RLegendaryBetween the Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells
Snow BubbleLegendarySpin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
Snowflake ReindeerLegendarySnowflake, Frost Festival, Cool Pose
Snowflake RollysnowLegendarySnowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
Soaring ChamkuriLegendaryI Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
Soda ChamkuriLegendaryRun, I Can Fly!
Splendid RollysnowLegendarySnowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
Steife Brise – BLegendaryDig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
Steife Brise – GLegendaryDig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
Steife Brise – PLegendaryDig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
Steife Brise – RLegendaryDig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
Steife Brise – YLegendaryDig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
Summer Unicorn FloatLegendarySpin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
Sunset Pumpkin WagonLegendaryHalloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
Sweet RollysnowLegendarySnowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
TerpeionLegendaryVictory Pose, Rest, Back Kick
Terpeion of the ShadowLegendaryVictory Pose, Rest, Back Kick
Thunder BubbleLegendarySpin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
Twilight Pumpkin WagonLegendaryHalloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
Unique Red CloudLegendaryCool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
Vernese ElkLegendaryDivine Concentration, Deer Are Easily Startled, Threaten
Winter RollysnowLegendarySnowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
YarrmingoLegendaryRefreshing Droplet, Happy Times, Sunbathe
ApostelEpicBoost
Flying NimbusEpicFlight
Gold Moss TurtleEpic
RitterEpicBoost Boost
Suite RoomEpic
Tamed Blue Moss TurtleEpic
Tamed Red WolfEpic
White ScarabEpic
Wild Blue WolfEpic
Wind Mane MustangEpicJump, Charge, Hawk Attack
Zagoras White HorseEpic
BeatsRareBoost
Black Mane WolfRare
Blauer VogelRareBoost
Borea CourserRare
Cloud SteedRareJump, Charge, Hawk Attack
Cotton Candy ChamkuriRareRun
Dawn ChamkuriRareRun
Fallen Leaves ChamkuriRareRun
GellertRareBoost
Grass ChamkuriRareRun
Gray Stripe RaptorRareRun
Red Mane MustangRare
Red Mane WolfRare
Red Moss TurtleRare
Shadow WolfRare
Silver Mane MustangRare
Wolf of VanityRare
Blue LadybugUncommon
Blue Moss TurtleUncommon
Dyorika Brown HorseUncommon
Frost WolfUncommon
Green Moss TurtleUncommon
Loghill Black HorseUncommon
Red LadybugUncommon
Yellow LadybugUncommon
Yellow Moss TurtleUncommon
Yudia White HorseUncommon

