All mounts in Lost Ark
You have 127 mounts to choose from.
Like with many MMORPGs, Lost Ark is rife with unlockable mounts to ride around the world with. There are 127 available mounts in this title, all complete with their own aesthetic, skills, and movement speed. Mounts in Lost Ark ark can not be sold, can not be destroyed, and can not be dismantled. Once you unlock one, it’s yours to keep forever and it is account-bound, meaning it is accessible with all of your characters of all classes.
Your unlocked mounts can be accessed through the mount inventory in-game. Whichever mount you have currently enabled will be highlighted, and you can switch it out for another by simply clicking a new one on the list. Below, we have included a complete list of the 127 mounts in the game with their skills and rarities. The speed of all relic and legendary mounts is 450, while the rest have speeds of 420.
|Mount
|Rarity
|Skills
|Elemental Horse Eldine
|Relic
|Victory Stunt
|Aqua Naruni
|Legendary
|Small Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
|Auf Shuten – B
|Legendary
|Hello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
|Auf Shuten – C
|Legendary
|Hello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
|Auf Shuten – G
|Legendary
|Hello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
|Auf Shuten – R
|Legendary
|Hello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
|Auf Shuten – S
|Legendary
|Hello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
|Auf Shuten – Y
|Legendary
|Hello Friend!, Shy, Keep Going Friend!
|Berry Chamkuri
|Legendary
|Run, I Can Fly!
|Blossom Unicorn Float
|Legendary
|Spin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
|Blurt
|Legendary
|Booster
|Bronze Naruni
|Legendary
|Small Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
|Chaos Ghost Horse
|Legendary
|Summon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
|Chief Mingo
|Legendary
|Refreshing Droplet, Happy Times, Sunbathe
|Cold Rollysnow
|Legendary
|Snowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
|Cold White Cloud
|Legendary
|Cool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
|Cool-Headed Chamkuri
|Legendary
|I Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
|Corruption Ghost Horse
|Legendary
|Summon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
|Craft
|Legendary
|Booster
|Dark Naruni
|Legendary
|Small Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
|Dawn Pumpkin Wagon
|Legendary
|Halloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
|Dawn Unicorn Float
|Legendary
|Spin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
|Dyorika Warhorse
|Legendary
|Thrilled, Hack, Windmill Spin
|Elemental Horse Kelpion
|Legendary
|Victory Stunt
|Erste Liebe
|Legendary
|Booster
|Feisty Chamkuri
|Legendary
|I Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
|Festive Rollysnow
|Legendary
|Snowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
|Flashing Black Cloud
|Legendary
|Cool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
|Fluffy Chamkuri
|Legendary
|Run
|Funmingo
|Legendary
|Refreshing Droplet, Happy Times, Sunbathe
|Gold Combat Wolf
|Legendary
|Howl
|Golden Naruni
|Legendary
|Small Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
|Golden Rhinoceros Beetle
|Legendary
|Victory Pose, Shake, I Want to Fly
|Golden Sawtooth Turtle
|Legendary
|Let’s Take a Short Break
|Golden Terpeion
|Legendary
|Victory Pose, Rest, Back Kick
|Graceful Chamkuri
|Legendary
|I Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
|Gracious Chamkuri
|Legendary
|I Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
|Hatred Ghost Horse
|Legendary
|Summon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
|Intrepid Chamkuri
|Legendary
|I Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
|Kiwi Chamkuri
|Legendary
|Run, I Can Fly!
|Leaping Champkuri
|Legendary
|I Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
|Lost Ark Bubble
|Legendary
|Spin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
|Mango Chamkuri
|Legendary
|Run, I Can Fly!
|Mirror Ball Bubble
|Legendary
|Spin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
|Neugier
|Legendary
|Booster
|Night Pumpkin Wagon
|Legendary
|Halloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
|Night Unicorn Float
|Legendary
|Spin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
|Peach Chamkuri
|Legendary
|Run, I Can Fly!
|Piñata (Blue)
|Legendary
|Paper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
|Piñata (Green)
|Legendary
|Paper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
|Piñata (Pink)
|Legendary
|Paper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
|Piñata (White)
|Legendary
|Paper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
|Piñata (Yellow)
|Legendary
|Paper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
|Piñata (Purple)
|Legendary
|Paper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
|Piñata (Orange)
|Legendary
|Paper Dusting, Festival Dance, Gift Chest
|Radiant Golden Cloud
|Legendary
|Cool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
|Rage Ghost Horse
|Legendary
|Summon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
|Rainbow Bubble
|Legendary
|Spin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
|Rose Bubble
|Legendary
|Spin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
|Sea Unicorn Float
|Legendary
|Spin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
|Silver Combat Raptor
|Legendary
|Run
|Silver Naruni
|Legendary
|Small Talk, Pool of Light, Heart of the Island
|Sinful Ghost Horse
|Legendary
|Summon Ghosts, Thrilled, Back Kick
|Snow Bike – B
|Legendary
|Between the Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells
|Snow Bike – G
|Legendary
|Between the Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells
|Snow Bike – R
|Legendary
|Between the Snow, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells
|Snow Bubble
|Legendary
|Spin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
|Snowflake Reindeer
|Legendary
|Snowflake, Frost Festival, Cool Pose
|Snowflake Rollysnow
|Legendary
|Snowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
|Soaring Chamkuri
|Legendary
|I Can Fly!, Superpowers, Magick Dance
|Soda Chamkuri
|Legendary
|Run, I Can Fly!
|Splendid Rollysnow
|Legendary
|Snowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
|Steife Brise – B
|Legendary
|Dig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
|Steife Brise – G
|Legendary
|Dig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
|Steife Brise – P
|Legendary
|Dig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
|Steife Brise – R
|Legendary
|Dig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
|Steife Brise – Y
|Legendary
|Dig Ground, Photon Shooter, Matrix
|Summer Unicorn Float
|Legendary
|Spin Around, Into the Sky!, Artificial Waterfall
|Sunset Pumpkin Wagon
|Legendary
|Halloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
|Sweet Rollysnow
|Legendary
|Snowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
|Terpeion
|Legendary
|Victory Pose, Rest, Back Kick
|Terpeion of the Shadow
|Legendary
|Victory Pose, Rest, Back Kick
|Thunder Bubble
|Legendary
|Spin, Bubble Shower, Somersault
|Twilight Pumpkin Wagon
|Legendary
|Halloween Candy Party, Pumpkin Christening, Scare
|Unique Red Cloud
|Legendary
|Cool Trick, Discharge, Baby Nimbus
|Vernese Elk
|Legendary
|Divine Concentration, Deer Are Easily Startled, Threaten
|Winter Rollysnow
|Legendary
|Snowman’s Performance, Gingerman’s Performance, Rudolph’s Performance
|Yarrmingo
|Legendary
|Refreshing Droplet, Happy Times, Sunbathe
|Apostel
|Epic
|Boost
|Flying Nimbus
|Epic
|Flight
|Gold Moss Turtle
|Epic
|Ritter
|Epic
|Boost Boost
|Suite Room
|Epic
|Tamed Blue Moss Turtle
|Epic
|Tamed Red Wolf
|Epic
|White Scarab
|Epic
|Wild Blue Wolf
|Epic
|Wind Mane Mustang
|Epic
|Jump, Charge, Hawk Attack
|Zagoras White Horse
|Epic
|Beats
|Rare
|Boost
|Black Mane Wolf
|Rare
|Blauer Vogel
|Rare
|Boost
|Borea Courser
|Rare
|Cloud Steed
|Rare
|Jump, Charge, Hawk Attack
|Cotton Candy Chamkuri
|Rare
|Run
|Dawn Chamkuri
|Rare
|Run
|Fallen Leaves Chamkuri
|Rare
|Run
|Gellert
|Rare
|Boost
|Grass Chamkuri
|Rare
|Run
|Gray Stripe Raptor
|Rare
|Run
|Red Mane Mustang
|Rare
|Red Mane Wolf
|Rare
|Red Moss Turtle
|Rare
|Shadow Wolf
|Rare
|Silver Mane Mustang
|Rare
|Wolf of Vanity
|Rare
|Blue Ladybug
|Uncommon
|Blue Moss Turtle
|Uncommon
|Dyorika Brown Horse
|Uncommon
|Frost Wolf
|Uncommon
|Green Moss Turtle
|Uncommon
|Loghill Black Horse
|Uncommon
|Red Ladybug
|Uncommon
|Yellow Ladybug
|Uncommon
|Yellow Moss Turtle
|Uncommon
|Yudia White Horse
|Uncommon