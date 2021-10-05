All mounts in Lost Ark

Like with many MMORPGs, Lost Ark is rife with unlockable mounts to ride around the world with. There are 127 available mounts in this title, all complete with their own aesthetic, skills, and movement speed. Mounts in Lost Ark ark can not be sold, can not be destroyed, and can not be dismantled. Once you unlock one, it’s yours to keep forever and it is account-bound, meaning it is accessible with all of your characters of all classes.

Your unlocked mounts can be accessed through the mount inventory in-game. Whichever mount you have currently enabled will be highlighted, and you can switch it out for another by simply clicking a new one on the list. Below, we have included a complete list of the 127 mounts in the game with their skills and rarities. The speed of all relic and legendary mounts is 450, while the rest have speeds of 420.