All Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (December 2022)

The Mystery Gift system is a great way to receive several rewards from the Pokémon Company while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These rewards can vary from helpful items to exclusive Pokémon earned through a pre-order bonus. There are several Mystery Gift codes you can redeem for various rewards. This guide covers all Mystery Gift codes for you to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mystery Gift codes to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you’re ready to redeem any Mystery Gift code, you can visit the Poké Portal in your main menu and scroll down to the Mystery Gift icon. From here, you will be asked what method you want to receive the code, and you will want to select the Code option.

You can redeem these codes to earn multiple items while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Special Pikachu (Flying Tera Type) – The Flying Tera Pikachu was a pre-order bonus. You can redeem it as a download through the internet option if you pre-ordered Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, and you will have a chance to grab it before February 28, 2023.

Adventure Set – The Adventure Set went out as a special code to players who grabbed the game when it launched when purchased through the Nintendo eShop. You will need to check the email connected to the Nintendo Account and redeem the code.

HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL – Sandwich Ingredients Gift – This was a code sent out by the Pokémon Team.

We will be updating this list as more gifts are available from the Pokémon Company. There won’t be too many redeemable gifts or codes, but there should be a handful of limited-time events for players to receive throughout Scarlet and Violet’s life cycle.