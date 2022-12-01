Can you get a shiny Charizard from Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

For a limited time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Charizard will appear in Tera Raids. These will be event raids that last for a small amount of time, and they will only appear while you are playing online. These will consist of raids with a small shiny appearance to their Tera symbol on the map, and they will have blue stars instead of the standard ones. While hunting down these raids, can you catch a shiny Charizard from a Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Does Charizard have a shiny form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

We can confirm that a Pokémon that appears in Tera Raids does have the chance to be shiny, and the same goes for Charizard. The odds of finding a shiny Charizard while attempting to go through these raids are relatively slim, but if you see a limited-time Tera Raid on your map, it’s a good idea to go out of your way to start it up. You might also want to reach out to friends or other Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players for a chance to catch a shiny Charizard while it’s available. It’s important to note that you can only catch this Charizard once.

Unfortunately, the chances of finding a shiny Charizard from these battles are slim. It should be similar to attempting to find one in the wild, and unlike the wild, you won’t receive as many benefits on your chances of finding one. A shiny Charizard will be rare from this event, so we want to stress the chances of encountering one will be low. If you find one, bring your best team and friends to catch it to ensure you can add it to your collection.

Charizard Tera Raids will only appear for a limited time, but they may return in future Pokémon Scarlet and Violet events.