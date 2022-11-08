All new content coming in the Halo Infinite Winter Update

While Halo Infinite may have had a rocky launch, the developers at 343 Industries are attempting to change things around. The Halo Infinite Winter Update adds two new maps, one game mode, two upcoming events, a new battle pass, Forge Beta, and some additional features. Though this may not make up for the bad press that Halo Infinite has gotten as of late, diehard Halo fans will definitely want to hop onto the game when the Winter Update releases on November 8.

What’s included in the Halo Infinite Winter Update?

Two new maps: Argyle and Detachment

The Winter Update adds two new maps into the game, Argyle and Detachment. Argyle has plenty of close corridors to sneak up on the enemy team. There’s also an open courtyard in the center of the map, which forces players into chaotic showdowns and leaves room for snipers to pick off opponents. Detachment, on the other hand, is fairly open comparatively. It also introduces Halo Infinite’s first teleporter in multiplayer, enhancing gameplay strategies such as flanking your opponents.

New mode: Covert One-Flag

Players can get their hands on a new game mode called Covert One-Flag with the Winter Update. This mode is a bit different than the others currently available in multiplayer because it is the first asymmetric game mode added to Halo Infinite. Each team will start with different advantages, with the attacking team having an infinite use of the active camo ability and the opposing defending team beginning with threat sensors. The defenders will need to work together to locate their stealthy foes and prevent them from capturing their flag.

Two upcoming events

Though we have little information about these events at the time of writing, 343 Industries has announced that two events will be coming following the Winter Update. The first event, Winter Contingency 2, will launch in December, and the second event, Joint Fire, will take place in January 2023.

New battle pass

With the introduction of Winter Update, players will gain access to a new 30-tier battle pass. This battle pass is said to be completely free to players and will not take the place of the next season’s battle pass, which is expected to launch on March 7, 2023.

Forge Beta

Since Halo Infinite’s launch in 2021, players have had a couple of major items on their wishlists. One of those seems to be coming in the Winter Update, and that’s the beta of the beloved Forge game mode. For those unfamiliar with previous Halo titles, Forge gives players creative freedom by allowing them to design their own custom maps. This game mode has been absent for the past year, but longtime fans will be happy to hear that it’s making its return and then some. Halo Infinite’s Forge will take it to the next level, including all-new features.

Additional Features

Beyond what has already been mentioned, the Halo Infinite Winter Update will introduce a couple of new and long-requested features, such as Match XP and Campaign Network Co-Op. Players will start earning experience after each match played with the addition of Match XP. Campaign Network Co-Op allows friends a family to play through Halo Infinite’s story campaign together on their own devices.