Is the Battle Pass in Halo Infinite Winter Update free? Answered

Halo Infinite is getting some new content this holiday season. 343 Industries has announced that with the Winter Update, which is set to release on November 8, players will gain access to all sorts of new additions, such as new game modes, maps, events, and more. There is also a Battle Pass that comes with this Update, but the big question is whether or not this will come to players with a monetary cost. Here’s what you need to know about the new Battle Pass.

Do I have to buy the Winter Update Battle Pass?

The new Battle Pass added in the Halo Infinite Winter Update is free to all players. It’s not quite the full 100-tier Battle Pass that we have seen added in the first two seasons of multiplayer, and will instead include 30-tiers. No need to worry, though, since Season Three is still on course to feature the full Battle Pass, with its release scheduled for March 7, 2023.

If you’re too busy to play through the Winter Update Battle Pass this holiday season, 343 Industries has you covered. You will never lose access to this Pass, so come back at any point to complete it on your own time. They have also made some changes based on feedback from the Halo community. After the Update’s launch, players will begin to earn XP after each completed match, rewarding players for their time invested into the game. This also means that if you haven’t completed Battle Passes from Seasons One and Two, now is your chance to go back and finish those.