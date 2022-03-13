All new Pirate Emporium items in Season Six of Sea of Thieves
This booty is available for anyone who wants to pay.
The Pirate Emporium in Sea of Thieves is a great way to get some new cosmetic items if that’s what you desire. This microtransaction store is regularly updated with new items and themes depending on what is currently being pushed in the game. For Season Six, sea forts and other new features make their way onto the waters. Here are all of the new items in the Pirate Emporium during Season Six of Sea of Thieves.
Alongside the seasonal Plunder Pass, the following items are available for purchase if you have the Ancient Coins available. These items are available until April 7, at which point some other items will take their place.
Isle Hopper Outlaw Ship Bundle
- Islehopper Outlaw Cannons
- Islehopper Outlaw Capstan
- Islehopper Outlaw Figurehead
- Islehopper Outlaw Flag
- Islehopper Outlaw Hull
- Islehopper Outlaw Sails
- Islehopper Outlaw Wheel
- Islehopper Outlaw Cannon Flare
Alternative ship cosmetics (separate purchase)
- Collector’s Islehopper Outlaw Figurehead (lights up purple at night)
- Collector’s Islehopper Outlaw Sails (additional barbed hook design)
Outfit
- Islehopper Outlaw Costume (glow in the dark goggles, bandana, and fishbone mohawk)
Weapons
- Islehopper Outlaw Cutlass
- Islehopper Outlaw Blunderbuss
- Islehopper Outlaw Eye of Reach
- Islehopper Outlaw Pistol
Emotes
- Bring it on!
- Big flex
- Finger guns
- Quizzical crouch