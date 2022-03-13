All new Pirate Emporium items in Season Six of Sea of Thieves

The Pirate Emporium in Sea of Thieves is a great way to get some new cosmetic items if that’s what you desire. This microtransaction store is regularly updated with new items and themes depending on what is currently being pushed in the game. For Season Six, sea forts and other new features make their way onto the waters. Here are all of the new items in the Pirate Emporium during Season Six of Sea of Thieves.

Alongside the seasonal Plunder Pass, the following items are available for purchase if you have the Ancient Coins available. These items are available until April 7, at which point some other items will take their place.

Isle Hopper Outlaw Ship Bundle

Image via Rare

Islehopper Outlaw Cannons

Islehopper Outlaw Capstan

Islehopper Outlaw Figurehead

Islehopper Outlaw Flag

Islehopper Outlaw Hull

Islehopper Outlaw Sails

Islehopper Outlaw Wheel

Islehopper Outlaw Cannon Flare

Alternative ship cosmetics (separate purchase)

Collector’s Islehopper Outlaw Figurehead (lights up purple at night)

Collector’s Islehopper Outlaw Sails (additional barbed hook design)

Outfit

Image via Rare

Islehopper Outlaw Costume (glow in the dark goggles, bandana, and fishbone mohawk)

Weapons

Islehopper Outlaw Cutlass

Islehopper Outlaw Blunderbuss

Islehopper Outlaw Eye of Reach

Islehopper Outlaw Pistol

Emotes

Image via Rare