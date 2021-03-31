All new premium hats and skins available in The Airship Among Us update

The Airship is the most anticipated Among Us update since launch, and the first major map-centric update since the game went viral. That said, there is more to the update than just a new map. There is also a plethora of new premium in-game cosmetics that you can purchase in a bundle. The Airship Skin Bundle is available on both mobile and PC, but not Nintendo Switch.

All Airship Skin Bundle Cosmetics

The bundle includes 13 new hats, 3 new skins as well as 1 unique kill animation. Let’s take a look at everything included in the Airship Skin Bundle.

Image via Innersloth

New Hats

Thomas Chestershire monocles

Two monocles with chains hanging down from each side

Two monocles with chains hanging down from each side Mr. Macbeth hat

A tall dark green hat

A tall dark green hat Toppat Henry Stickmin hat

A navy blue top hat with a gold detailing

A navy blue top hat with a gold detailing Toppat Ellie Rose hat

A light pink top hat with a purple detailing

A light pink top hat with a purple detailing Geoffrey Plumb hat

A small black hat

A small black hat Fredrick Muenster hat

A top hat made of cheese with a bite taken out of it

A top hat made of cheese with a bite taken out of it Wizard Hat

A blue wizard hat covered in yellow stars

A blue wizard hat covered in yellow stars Dave Panpa cap

A black baseball cap with white writing

A black baseball cap with white writing Ellie Rose Hair

A short, shiny red hairdo

A short, shiny red hairdo Ellry mohawk

A large red mohawk

A large red mohawk Right Hand Man hat and mustache

A wide-brimmed black top hat with a big red mustache

A wide-brimmed black top hat with a big red mustache Sven Svensson hat

A small blue top hat with layered blond hair underneath

A small blue top hat with layered blond hair underneath Burt Curtis hat

A black top hat and a brown headset

New Skins

Prisoner skin

An orange jumpsuit with white lettering

An orange jumpsuit with white lettering CCC skin

A black outfit with a blue jacket and gold badge

A black outfit with a blue jacket and gold badge Right Hand Man Reborn skin

A unique skin that turns half of your Crewmate/Imposter body robotic

The Airship Among Us update went live on March 31.

