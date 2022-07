All new Turf Wars in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Turf Wars are a special mechanic that was introduced in Monter Hunter World, and then further expanded upon with every new iteration of the game. It has returned in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and it’s bigger than ever.

In essence, Turf Wars mean that when two big monsters meet out in the world, they might fight in a cinematic battle, during which one or both of the monstrous participants might take sizeable damage, or drop an item; or both.

List of Monster Turf Wars in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Aknosom

Opponent Winner Locations Magnamalo Magnamalo Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands Scorned Magnamalo Scorned Magnamalo Shrine Ruins Somnacanth Somnacanth (both take damage) Frost Islands

Almudron

Opponent Winner Locations Bishaten Almudron (both take damage) Flooded Forest, Shrine Ruins Blood Orange Bishaten Tie (both take damage) Sandy Plains

Anjanath

Opponent Winner Locations Kulu-Ya-Ku Anjanath Flooded Forest, Sandy Plains, Jungle Great Wroggi Anjanath Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Jungle Tetranadon Anjanath Lava Caverns, Jungle Tobi-Kadachi Anjanath Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle Rathalos Rathalos Lava Caverns, Shrine Ruins, Citadel, Jungle Rathian Rathian Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Jungle Diablos Diablos (both take damage) Sandy Plains Nargacuga Nargacuga (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle Tigrex Tigrex (both take damage) Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns Zinogre Zinogre (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle

Arzuros

Opponent Winner Locations Tetranadon Tetranadon Shrine Ruins

Astalos

Opponent Winner Locations Mizutsune Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest Jungle

Barioth

Opponent Winner Locations Magnamalo Magnamalo Frost Islands Scorned Magnamalo Scorned Magnamalo Frost Islands, Citadel

Barroth

Opponent Winner Locations Diablos Diablos Sandy Plains

Bazelgeuse

Opponent Winner Locations Magnamalo Magnamalo Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Lava Caverns Scorned Magnamalo Scorned Magnamalo Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Lava Caverns, Citadel Rajang Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Citadel, Jungle Furious Rajang Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Citadel, Jungle

Bishaten

Opponent Winner Locations Almudron Almudron (both take damage) Flooded Forest, Shrine Ruins Rathalos Rathalos Shrine Ruins

Blood Orange Bishaten

Opponent Winner Locations Almudron Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains Rathalos Rathalos Shrine Ruins, Citadel

Diablos

Opponent Winner Locations Barroth Diablos Sandy Plains Rathian Diablos Sandy Plains Anjanath Diablos (both take damage) Sandy Plains Diablos Random outcome which Diablos wins Sandy Plains

Espinas

Opponent Winner Locations Kushala Daora Random outcome (both take damage) Citadel, Jungle

Garangolm

Opponent Winner Locations Lunagaron Lunagaron Citadel

Gore Magala

Opponent Winner Locations Seregios Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Citadel

Goss Harag

Opponent Winner Locations Tetranadon Goss Harag (both take damage) Frost Islands

Great Wroggi

Opponent Winner Locations Anjanath Anjanath Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Jungle Rathalos Rathalos Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Opponent Winner Locations Anjanath Anjanath Flooded Forest, Sandy Plains, Jungle Rathalos Rathalos Lava Caverns

Kushala Daora

Opponent Winner Locations Magnamalo Tie (both take damage) Frost Islands Scorned Magnamalo Tie (both take damage) Frost Islands, Citadel Teostra Random outcome (both take damage) Sandy Plains, Citadel Rajang Unknown Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Citadel, Jungle Furious Rajang Unknown Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Citadel, Jungle Espinas Random outcome (both take damage) Citadel, Jungle

Lagombi

Opponent Winner Locations Tetranadon Tetranadon Frost Islands

Lunagaron

Opponent Winner Locations Zinogre Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Citadel, Jungle Garangolm Lunagaron Citadel Malzeno Malzeno (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Citadel

Magnamalo

Opponent Winner Locations Aknosom Magnamalo Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands Barioth Magnamalo Frost Islands Bazelgeuse Magnamalo Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Lava Caverns Rathalos Magnamalo (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns Kushala Daora Tie (both take damage) Frost Islands Teostra Tie (both take damage) Lava Caverns

Scorned Magnamalo

Opponent Winner Locations Aknosom Scorned Magnamalo Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands Barioth Scorned Magnamalo Frost Islands, Citadel Bazelgeuse Scorned Magnamalo Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Lava Caverns, Citadel Rathalos Scorned Magnamalo (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Citadel Kushala Daora Tie (both take damage) Frost Islands, Citadel Malzeno Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Citadel Teostra Tie (both take damage) Lava Caverns, Citadel

Malzeno

Opponent Winner Locations Lunagaron Malzeno (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Citadel Scorned Magnamalo Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Citadel

Mizutsune

Opponent Winner Locations Zinogre Zinogre (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle Astalos Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Jungle

Nargacuga

Opponent Winner Locations Anjanath Nargacuga (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle Rathalos Nargacuga (both take damage) Shrine Ruins Rathian Nargacuga (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle

Pukei-Pukei

Opponent Winner Locations Rajang Rajang Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest Furious Rajang Furious Rajang Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest

Rajang

Opponent Winner Locations Pukei-Pukei Rajang Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest Rathalos Rajang Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Citadel Rathian Rajang Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest Lava Caverns, Jungle Bazelgeuse Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Citadel, Jungle Kushala Daora Unknown Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Citadel, Jungle Teostra Unknown Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns, Citadel

Furious Rajang

Opponent Winner Locations Pukei-Pukei Furious Rajang Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest Rathalos Furious Rajang Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Citadel Rathian Furious Rajang Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Flooded Forest, Jungle Bazelgeuse Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Citadel, Jungle Kushala Daora Unknown Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Citadel, Jungle Teostra Unknown Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns, Citadel

Rathalos

Opponent Winner Locations Anjanath Rathalos Lava Caverns, Shrine Ruins, Citadel Bishaten Rathalos Shrine Ruins Great Wroggi Rathalos Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns Kula-Ya-Ku Rathalos Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns Tobi-Kadachi Rathalos Shrine Ruins Rajang Rajang Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Citadel Furious Rajang Furious Rajang Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Citadel Magnamalo Magnamalo (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns Scorned Magnamalo Scorned Magnamalo (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Lava Caverns, Citadel Nargacuga Nargacuga (both take damage) Shrine Ruins Tigrex Tigrex (both take damage) Lava Caverns, Citadel Zinogre Zinogre (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Citadel

Rathian

Opponent Winner Locations Anjanath Rathian Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns, Jungle Diablos Diablos Sandy Plains Rajang Rajang Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Jungle Furious Rajang Furious Rajang Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, Jungle Nargacuga Nargacuga (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle Tigrex Tigrex (both take damage) Sandy Plains Zinogre Zinogre (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle

Seregios

Opponent Winner Locations Gore Magala Tie (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Citadel

Somnacanth

Opponent Winner Locations Aknosom Somnacanth (both take damage) Frost Islands

Teostra

Opponent Winner Locations Kushala Daora Random outcome (both take damage) Sandy Plains, Citadel Magnamalo Tie (both take damage) Lava Caverns Scorned Magnamalo Scorned Magnamalo (both take damage) Lava Caverns, Citadel Rajang Unknown Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns, Citadel Furious Rajang Unknown Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns, Citadel

Tetranadon

Opponent Winner Locations Arzuros Tetranadon Shrine Ruins Lagombi Tetranadon Frost Islands Volvidon Tetranadon Lava Caverns Anjanath Anjanath Lava Caverns Goss Harag Goss Harag (both take damage) Frost Islands

Tigrex

Opponent Winner Locations Anjanath Tigrex (both take damage) Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns, Citadel Rathalos Tigrex (both take damage) Lava Caverns, Citadel Rathian Tigrex (both take damage) Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Tobi-Kadachi

Opponent Winner Locations Anjanath Anjanath Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Jungle Rathalos Rathalos Shrine Ruins

Volvidon

Opponent Winner Locations Tetranadon Tetranadon Lava Caverns

Zinogre