All Noble Pokémon and their Wardens in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Noble Pokémon are Pokémon who have received blessings and are often quite powerful. They are respected throughout the Hisuian region and are protected by specific Wardens. Not only do these Wardens ensure the safety of noble Pokémon, but they also defend their territory and provide food offerings. If you are curious about all the Noble Pokémon and their Wardens, we’ve listed them below.

All Noble Pokémon and their Wardens

Kleavor- Kleavor can be found at the Grandtree Arena in Obsidian Fieldlands and is the first Noble Pokémon you’ll encounter. In a battle, it will leap towards you to get in melee range or throw boulders at you from a distance. It is guarded by Warden Lian.

Hisuian Lilligant- Hisuian Lilligant is a frenzied Noble Pokemon that can be located at the Brava Arena in Crimson Mirelands. It is overseen by Warden Arezu and sends constant shockwaves as its attack.

Hisuian Arcanine- Trainers can encounter Hisuian Arcanine at the Molten Arena in Cobalt Coastlands, and Warden Palina guards it. The Pokémon can conjure flames and will pounce on you often in a battle.

Hisuian Electrode- Battling Hisuian Electrode can be a hassle as it showers Voltorb from the sky on your location. It is guarded by Melli and can be found at the Moonview Arena in Coronet Highlands.

Hisuian Avalugg- The last Noble Pokémon you’ll encounter is Hisuian Avalugg, which can be found at the Icepeak Arena in Alabaster Icelands, with Warden Gaeric looking after it. The Pokémon can summon ice pillars and spikes from all directions and will occasionally shoot ice beams.