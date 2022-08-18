All NPC Challengers in Pokémon Go’s Pokémon World Championships 2022 event
Prepare to face off against some challenging teams.
The Pokémon World Championships event brings together the top Pokémon competitors in the world for a chance to earn world championship titles. Pokémon Go is making its first appearance to the event this year, and to celebrate it, there will be multiple NPC Challengers for you to battle against hanging around Pokémon Go. This guide covers all NPC Challengers and the Pokémon they use in Pokémon Go’s Pokémon World Championships 2022 event.
All Pokémon World Championships NPC Challengers
The NPC Challengers will be hanging around Poké Stops in your local area. You can find them by looking around your local area to see if they’ve spawned at any nearby Poké Stops. Each challenger will have a unique set of Pokémon, forcing you to change up your strategy based on the team you’re about to find. The Challengers have unique names attached to them to make it easier to predetermine what teams they’re going to use.
Related: All Pokémon World Championships 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
These are all the NPC Challengers you can battle during the Pokémon World Championships event in Pokémon Go. These opponents will typically pick from a selection of Pokémon. You’ll want to use a flexible team to make sure you can face any type of challenge they throw out at you during these battles.
Ambitious Challenger
- Greedent or Talonflame
- Nidoqueen or Registeel
- Obstagoon or Swampert
Confident Challenger
- Lickitung or Deoxys (Defense)
- Trevenant or Mandibuzz
- Walrein or Swampert
Eager Challenger
- Nidoqueen
- Sableye
- Swampert
Eccentric Challenger
- Sirfetch’d or Sabeleye
- Talonflame or Registeel
- Walrein or Lickitung
Novice Challenger
- Azumarill or Alolan Ninetales
- Obstagoon or Galarian Stunfisk
- Sabeleye or Trevenant
Slick Challenger
- Azumarill
- Medicham
- Trevenant