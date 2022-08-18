All NPC Challengers in Pokémon Go’s Pokémon World Championships 2022 event

The Pokémon World Championships event brings together the top Pokémon competitors in the world for a chance to earn world championship titles. Pokémon Go is making its first appearance to the event this year, and to celebrate it, there will be multiple NPC Challengers for you to battle against hanging around Pokémon Go. This guide covers all NPC Challengers and the Pokémon they use in Pokémon Go’s Pokémon World Championships 2022 event.

All Pokémon World Championships NPC Challengers

The NPC Challengers will be hanging around Poké Stops in your local area. You can find them by looking around your local area to see if they’ve spawned at any nearby Poké Stops. Each challenger will have a unique set of Pokémon, forcing you to change up your strategy based on the team you’re about to find. The Challengers have unique names attached to them to make it easier to predetermine what teams they’re going to use.

These are all the NPC Challengers you can battle during the Pokémon World Championships event in Pokémon Go. These opponents will typically pick from a selection of Pokémon. You’ll want to use a flexible team to make sure you can face any type of challenge they throw out at you during these battles.

Ambitious Challenger

Greedent or Talonflame

Nidoqueen or Registeel

Obstagoon or Swampert

Confident Challenger

Lickitung or Deoxys (Defense)

Trevenant or Mandibuzz

Walrein or Swampert

Eager Challenger

Nidoqueen

Sableye

Swampert

Eccentric Challenger

Sirfetch’d or Sabeleye

Talonflame or Registeel

Walrein or Lickitung

Novice Challenger

Azumarill or Alolan Ninetales

Obstagoon or Galarian Stunfisk

Sabeleye or Trevenant

Slick Challenger