Pokémon Go has made its way to the Pokémon World Championships 2022 event. The Niantic team are celebrating this occasion with a massive event centered around this competition. While things are happening for Pokémon Go players attending the London event, there’s a Timed Research event available for all players to complete. This guide covers all Pokémon World Championships 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to complete the Pokémon World Championships 2022 Timed Research

There’s only one task you need to complete for this Timed Research, and it’s all centered around battling the many challengers you can find appearing in the event.

You’ll receive these tasks and rewards for completing the Pokémon World Championships 2022 Timed Research.

Battle a Challenger – 10 Poké Balls

Battle two Challengers – 1 Fast TM

Battle three Challengers – 10 Great Balls

Battle four Challengers – 1 Charged TM

Battle five Challengers – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Pikachu (World Championships 2022), an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM

None of these tasks are particularly difficult. Therefore, you shouldn’t find too much trouble completing them in a reasonable amount of time. The Challengers you will be battling will be inspired by the ones used by trainers who attend the Pokémon Go Regional Championships. You can find them nearby Poké Stops, similar to Team Rocket combatants you normally find while exploring your local areas. However, these trainers will not have shadow Pokémon at the ready for you to rescue.

After completing all of these tasks, you will earn your rewards. While the Pikachu is an alright capture for anyone who collects the costumes, the Elite Fast and Charged TMs are excellent for those who compete in the Pokémon Go Battle League.