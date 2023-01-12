All outfits in One Piece Odyssey and where to get them

One Odyssey is a sprawling turn-based JRPG that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the One Piece manga. It features Luffy and his Straw Hats as they adventure into their past and revisit famous arcs from the anime. Like most popular anime, the crew has had various changes in their outfits and design over the years. While you won’t find every outfit from the manga in this game, you can change outfits and give your party a new look. This guide will detail all the outfits in One Piece Odyssey and where to get them.

Every outfit in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey features Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew in their classic designs, but you can unlock the ability to change their outfits. This is each character and outfit they can wear. The New World Challenge Outfits are each character’s default costumes, and they will start the game with them. The Travelers Outfits Collection can be earned by pre-ordering the game or purchasing the One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition. Usopp’s Travelling Sniper King Outfit can only be earned by purchasing the deluxe edition. Brook and Franky only have their default outfits.

Luffy’s New World Challenge Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luffy’s Traveler Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zoro’s New World Challenge Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zoro’s Traveler Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nami’s New World Challenge Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nami’s Traveler Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Usopp’s New World Challenge Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Usopp’s Traveler Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Usopp’s Travelling Sniper King Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chopper’s New World Challenge Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chopper’s Traveler Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Robin’s New World Challenge Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Robin’s Traveler Outfit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Franky’s New World Challenge Outfit

image via Bandai Namco

Brooks’s New World Challenge Outfit

image via Bandai Namco

How to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey

The ability to change outfits will come relatively early on in the adventure. During chapter one, you will be given a tutorial for setting up camp and throwing a party. You can then walk up to your tent and have a menu option called “Change outfits.” Use this option to change your teams’ outfits and give them the best look for cruising through the story or bounty hunting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all the costumes in One Piece Odyssey and where you can find them. These two sets are divided between the pre and post-time skip timelines in the One Piece manga and anime.