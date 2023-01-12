How long does One Piece Odyssey take to beat? Full game length

One Piece Odyssey is an ambitious turn-based JRPG full of references to the manga and its history. One Piece is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and this game is part of that celebration. It features Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew as they meet two new characters on a mysterious island that saps them of their power and memories; the game then continues as a decent-length experience. This guide will explain how long you can expect One Piece Odyssey takes to beat.

Related: How many chapters are in One Piece Odyssey? Full chapter list

Approximate One Piece Odyssey hour count

Screenshot by Gamepur

One Piece Odyssey isn’t the first game starring the rubbery pirate crew, but it’s undoubtedly the most ambitious. It introduces new characters and is treated like a “lost episode” of the anime. Despite being billed as an episode, it lasts about as long as a typical filler saga. One Piece Odyssey will take about 30 hours to complete the game, including its sidequests. Our playthrough with every bounty hunt ended sat at around 26 hours.

The vast majority of the game is told through memories, which let you revisit popular locations from the anime, such as Alabasta, Water Seven, and Marineford. You will then have to re-enact moments from the series, but with what-if, style twists to every encounter and character you come across. When you aren’t spending time on a nostalgia trip, you will run around hunting down Colossi to regain the group’s lost power. These bosses are located in vast dungeons, full of secret rooms and treasure chests to collect.

Along the way, you will encounter various sidequests and optional boss battles and engage in a litany of crafting to help your crew power up. You can also take advantage of a fast-forward option to make the combat move quicker, which is useful when you’re leveling up your party members.