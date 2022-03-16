All Overworld instruction manual pages in Tunic

Tunic is an obtuse game by design — even its manual is a secret you need to unlock! To do that, you’ll collect pages across the game’s biomes and dungeons. You’ll find most of them in the Overworld, so follow our list below to get yourself started on the right path. Note: due to the secretive nature of the game, many of these locations could be labeled as spoilers. Consider this your warning.

Page #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this at the very start of the game. Head up the hill and hold the dodge/run button while standing still to activate the warp pad. You’ll be taken to a strange place where the first page sits right in front of you.

Page #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This page is under the bridge at the start of the game. Head south from the town square and climb down the ladder near the large Envoy enemy. From the beach, you can circle behind the waterfall to reach the page.

Page #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found inside Hero’s Cave. You’ll unlock this and go inside by default as your adventure begins.

Page #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

On a platform near the East Forest entrance. Once you get the sword, you can chop down the trees blocking your path to the page.

Page #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get the laurel wreath, return to this same spot. Dash across the water into the open skull mouth. Inside a shopkeeper who doesn’t actually sell anything, but they are looming over another page.

Page #6

Screenshot by Gamepur

This sits in the middle of the plaza in town. Enemies surround it, so be prepared to fight for it.

Page #7

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just south of the town square is another page in the middle of a fountain. Use the laurel wreath to zip to it once you’ve unlocked the dash ability.

Page #8

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get this, you need to unlock the door immediately north of the fountain. Use your arrows keys or controller d-pad to input the correct code, which follows the pattern on the door: use down, right, up, left, up, right, or use the mirrored down, left, up, right, up, left. The page is inside.

Page #9

Screenshot by Gamepur

This sits just north of the windmill. Grab it when you drop the shortcut bridge between the Under the Well dungeon and the windmill.

Page #10

Screenshot by Gamepur

This page sits on a rock in the water near the previous page. Once you have the laurel wreath, you can dash over the water to grab it.

Page #11

Screenshot by Gamepur

This sits atop a pillar by the bridge to the Old Burying Ground. When you return from that location with the laurel wreath, you can dash over the gap and grab it.

Page #12

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another door to open inside the Old House. Trace the path with your arrow keys or d-pad to open it: either up, right, down, left, down, right, up, left, up, right, down, or the mirrored up, left, down, right, down, left, up, right, up, left, down. You’ll find the page beyond the door.

Page #13

Screenshot by Gamepur

The golden tablet at the top of the Overworld has another path to trace. You’ll want to input either up, left, down, right, down, left, up, right, or the mirrored up, right, down, left, down, right, up, left. Doing either one will make the page appear.

Page #14

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found inside the Secret Gathering Place, which you can reach by slipping behind the left side of the waterfall near the Dark Tomb entrance. Once you’ve freed 10 fairies, the page will be found here.

Page #15

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this inside the Sealed Temple when you first enter. Make a right by the sealed device and follow the staircase. You’ll see the page on a ledge as you round a corner.

Page #16

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found on the mountain path above the Sealed Temple. Follow the stairs all the way up to the locked door to find the page.

Page #17

Opening that mountain door will lead you to the final Overworld page, but be warned — the solution is derived from the ultimate puzzle in the game, the Golden Path. If you just want to input the answer and get the page, here it is: up, left, down, left, up, left, down, left, up, right, up, right, up, left, up, right, down right, up, left, up, left, up, right, up, left, down, left, up, right, up, up, left, up, right, down, right, down, right, up, right, down, left, down, right, up, right, right, down, right, up, right, down, right, up, right, right, down, left, down, left, down, right, down, right, down, left, left, down, right, down, left, down, right, up, right, down, right, up, right, right, down, down, left, up, right, up, left, down, left, up, left, up, left, up, right, right, up, left, up.