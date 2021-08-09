All pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X

In Roblox Pet Simulator X, your main goal is to gather coins so you can purchase eggs that work as loot boxes for the game. Each egg has a chance to hatch one of the multiple pets that are available at that rarity. Of course, the more coins you get, the better egg you can purchase. Here are all of the available eggs and what animals hatch from them in Roblox Pet Simulator X.

The following eggs are sorted from the cheapest to most expensive.

Cracked Egg

Bunny (28%)

Cat (28%)

Dalmatian (3%)

Dog (28%)

White Bunny (3%)

Spotted Egg

Chick (8%)

Chicken (15%)

Cow (38%)

Pig (38%)

Noob (0.23%)

Golden Cracked Egg

Golden Bunny (28%)

Golden Cat (28%)

Golden Dalmatian (3%)

Golden Dog (28%)

Golden White Bunny (14%)

Golden Spotted Egg

Golden Chick (8%)

Golden Chicken (15%)

Golden Cow (38%)

Golden Pig (38%)

Golden Noob (0.23%)

Wood Egg

Bear (34%)

Corgi (3%)

Fox (17%)

Lamb (34%)

Monkey (12%)

Grass Egg

Black Bear (34%)

Parrot (7%)

Raccoon (24%)

Squirrel (34%)

Tiger (2%)

Golden Wood Egg

Golden Bear (34%)

Golden Corgi (3%)

Golden Fox (17%)

Golden Lamb (34%)

Golden Monkey (12%)

Golden Grass Egg

Golden Black Bear (34%)

Golden Parrot (7%)

Golden Raccoon (24%)

Golden Squirrel (34%)

Golden Tiger (2%)

Beachball Egg

Blue Fish (18%)

Goldfish (5%)

Green Fish (18%)

Hydra (0.4%)

Turtle (59%)

Coconut Egg

Ducky (16%)

Flamingo (40%)

Kraken (0.01%)

Shark (4%)

Ugly Duckling (40%)

Golden Beachball Egg

Golden Blue Fish (18%)

Golden Goldfish (5%)

Golden Green Fish (18%)

Golden Hydra (0.01%)

Golden Turtle (59%)

Golden Coconut Egg

Golden Ducky (16%)

Golden Flamingo (40%)

Golden Kraken (0.01%)

Golden Shark (4%)

Golden Ugly Duckling (40%)

Rock Egg

Elephant (46%)

Gecko (46%)

Griffin (2%)

Happy Rock (7%)

Geode Egg

Bat (61%)

Bull (7%)

Immortuus (0.37%)

Mortuus (0.63%)

Orange Gecko (31%)

Golden Rock Egg

Golden Elephant (46%)

Golden Gecko (46%)

Golden Griffin (2%)

Golden Happy Rock (7%)

Golden Geode Egg

Golden Bat (61%)

Golden Bull (7%)

Golden Immortuus (0.37%)

Golden Mortuus (0.63%)

Golden Orange Gecko (31%)

Snow Egg

Arctic Fox (11%)

Deer (24%)

Frost Dragon (0.64%)

Snow Cat (32%)

Snow Dog (32%)

Ice Egg

Penguin (14%)

Polar Bear (36%)

Seal (14%)

Snowman (0.16%)

Walrus (36%)

Golden Snow Egg

Golden Arctic Fox (11%)

Golden Deer (24%)

Golden Frost Dragon (0.64%)

Golden Snow Cat (32%)

Golden Snow Dog (32%)

Golden Ice Egg

Golden Penguin (14%)

Golden Polar Bear (36%)

Golden Seal (14%)

Golden Snowman (0.16%)

Golden Walrus (36%)

Icicle Egg

Husky (4%)

Icemortuus (0.17%)

Ice Slime (11%)

Snow Leopard (42%)

Snow Squirrel (42%)

Yeti Egg

Angry Yeti (0.2%)

Cheerful Yeti (0.2%)

Puffin (66%)

Snow Ram (33%)

Golden Icicle Egg

Golden Husky (4%)

Golden Icemortuus (0.17%)

Golden Ice Slime (11%)

Golden Snow Leopard (42%)

Golden Snow Squirrel (42%)

Golden Yeti Egg

Golden Angry Yeti (0.2%)

Golden Cheerful Yeti (0.2%)

Golden Puffin (66%)

Golden Snow Ram (33%)

Dominus Egg