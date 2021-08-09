All pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X
Look at all of these cute little creatures.
In Roblox Pet Simulator X, your main goal is to gather coins so you can purchase eggs that work as loot boxes for the game. Each egg has a chance to hatch one of the multiple pets that are available at that rarity. Of course, the more coins you get, the better egg you can purchase. Here are all of the available eggs and what animals hatch from them in Roblox Pet Simulator X.
The following eggs are sorted from the cheapest to most expensive.
Cracked Egg
- Bunny (28%)
- Cat (28%)
- Dalmatian (3%)
- Dog (28%)
- White Bunny (3%)
Spotted Egg
- Chick (8%)
- Chicken (15%)
- Cow (38%)
- Pig (38%)
- Noob (0.23%)
Golden Cracked Egg
- Golden Bunny (28%)
- Golden Cat (28%)
- Golden Dalmatian (3%)
- Golden Dog (28%)
- Golden White Bunny (14%)
Golden Spotted Egg
- Golden Chick (8%)
- Golden Chicken (15%)
- Golden Cow (38%)
- Golden Pig (38%)
- Golden Noob (0.23%)
Wood Egg
- Bear (34%)
- Corgi (3%)
- Fox (17%)
- Lamb (34%)
- Monkey (12%)
Grass Egg
- Black Bear (34%)
- Parrot (7%)
- Raccoon (24%)
- Squirrel (34%)
- Tiger (2%)
Golden Wood Egg
- Golden Bear (34%)
- Golden Corgi (3%)
- Golden Fox (17%)
- Golden Lamb (34%)
- Golden Monkey (12%)
Golden Grass Egg
- Golden Black Bear (34%)
- Golden Parrot (7%)
- Golden Raccoon (24%)
- Golden Squirrel (34%)
- Golden Tiger (2%)
Beachball Egg
- Blue Fish (18%)
- Goldfish (5%)
- Green Fish (18%)
- Hydra (0.4%)
- Turtle (59%)
Coconut Egg
- Ducky (16%)
- Flamingo (40%)
- Kraken (0.01%)
- Shark (4%)
- Ugly Duckling (40%)
Golden Beachball Egg
- Golden Blue Fish (18%)
- Golden Goldfish (5%)
- Golden Green Fish (18%)
- Golden Hydra (0.01%)
- Golden Turtle (59%)
Golden Coconut Egg
- Golden Ducky (16%)
- Golden Flamingo (40%)
- Golden Kraken (0.01%)
- Golden Shark (4%)
- Golden Ugly Duckling (40%)
Rock Egg
- Elephant (46%)
- Gecko (46%)
- Griffin (2%)
- Happy Rock (7%)
Geode Egg
- Bat (61%)
- Bull (7%)
- Immortuus (0.37%)
- Mortuus (0.63%)
- Orange Gecko (31%)
Golden Rock Egg
- Golden Elephant (46%)
- Golden Gecko (46%)
- Golden Griffin (2%)
- Golden Happy Rock (7%)
Golden Geode Egg
- Golden Bat (61%)
- Golden Bull (7%)
- Golden Immortuus (0.37%)
- Golden Mortuus (0.63%)
- Golden Orange Gecko (31%)
Snow Egg
- Arctic Fox (11%)
- Deer (24%)
- Frost Dragon (0.64%)
- Snow Cat (32%)
- Snow Dog (32%)
Ice Egg
- Penguin (14%)
- Polar Bear (36%)
- Seal (14%)
- Snowman (0.16%)
- Walrus (36%)
Golden Snow Egg
- Golden Arctic Fox (11%)
- Golden Deer (24%)
- Golden Frost Dragon (0.64%)
- Golden Snow Cat (32%)
- Golden Snow Dog (32%)
Golden Ice Egg
- Golden Penguin (14%)
- Golden Polar Bear (36%)
- Golden Seal (14%)
- Golden Snowman (0.16%)
- Golden Walrus (36%)
Icicle Egg
- Husky (4%)
- Icemortuus (0.17%)
- Ice Slime (11%)
- Snow Leopard (42%)
- Snow Squirrel (42%)
Yeti Egg
- Angry Yeti (0.2%)
- Cheerful Yeti (0.2%)
- Puffin (66%)
- Snow Ram (33%)
Golden Icicle Egg
- Golden Husky (4%)
- Golden Icemortuus (0.17%)
- Golden Ice Slime (11%)
- Golden Snow Leopard (42%)
- Golden Snow Squirrel (42%)
Golden Yeti Egg
- Golden Angry Yeti (0.2%)
- Golden Cheerful Yeti (0.2%)
- Golden Puffin (66%)
- Golden Snow Ram (33%)
Dominus Egg
- Dominus Empyreus (13%)
- Dominus Frigidus (43%)
- Dominus Infernus (43%)
- Domortuus (1%)