All playable characters confirmed in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Nintendo surprised everyone when it announced Mario Strikers: Battle League, the first Mario soccer/football game since Mario Strikers Charged on the Wii back in 2007. Mario sports games are known for having plenty of playable characters to choose from and including some deep cuts from the franchise. People will be expecting many playable characters in this game because of that. This is the complete list of confirmed playable characters in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

As of writing, just ten playable characters have been confirmed in Mario Strikers: Battle League. While this isn’t many, there is a hope that Nintendo will add more to the game before its launch on June 10.

Here is the list of confirmed playable characters in Mario Strikers: Battle League:

Mario

Luigi

Bowser

Princess Peach

Rosalina

Toad

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

Wario

Waluigi

Each character comes with its own strengths and weaknesses. Bowser, for example, has high shooting stats but low speed. Stats can be tweaked with unlockable equipment that you can use to help diminish weaknesses or prioritize strengths.

It seems as though you cannot choose your goalkeeper and everyone is stuck with Boom Booms that are unplayable. Based on recent Mario sports games that added characters in via free updates after a launch that’s fairly light on choice, though, we could be set to see the same thing happen again with Mario Strikers: Battle League. Princess Daisy has surely got to be included at least.