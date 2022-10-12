All playable characters in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – Full roster

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway includes a substantial roster of playable characters from Nickelodeon’s vast library. You can race as iconic Nick characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Danny Phantom, Aang, Stimpy, and all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The roster is impressive, but not every Nickelodeon icon made the final cut. For instance, no The Fairly OddParents characters are in the game. Did your favorite Nintendo characters make it to the base roster?

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – Full roster

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway has around 40 playable characters at launch. The roster includes characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Danny Phantom, Invader Zim, Rocko’s Modern Life, My Life as a Teenage Robot, Hey Arnold, Rugrats, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and, weirdly, internet celebrity Jojo Siwa, who starred in The JoJo & BowBow Show Show for Nickelodeon. The roster also includes characters from franchises that Nickelodeon owns, like the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Garfield.

At launch, Prince Zuko from Avatar and the “Eastman and Laird” version of Raphael were released as DLC. Both characters are part of the Turbo Edition of the game. “Eastman and Laird” is a reference to the comic creators of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books.

Below is the full roster for Slime Speedway: