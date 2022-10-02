The 10 best Nickelodeon games, ranked

Cartoons are popular targets for video game adaptations, as they usually appeal to the same demographic. As one of the biggest names when it comes to children’s television, Nickelodeon has also adapted several of their cartoons into video games. From classics such as The Rugrats to modern series such as Spongebob Squarepants, there’s no shortage of content for Nickelodeon video game adaptations.

Nickelodeon’s video games can be great, even if you aren’t a fan of the series it is adapting. Everyone has their favorites, but some games stand out from the crowd. Here are the ten best Nickelodeon games, ranked from our least to most favorite.

#10. Nicktoons Racing

Image via IMDB

Racing games are an easy adaptation, allowing games to combine multiple franchises together to satisfy a large number of fans. Nicktoons Racing isn’t revolutionary in the racing genre, but being able to race with characters from Spongebob Squarepants, The Wild Thornberrys, Ren & Stimpy, and others is too good to pass up.

#9. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Image via Steam

The popularity of Super Smash Bros. led to the rise of developers trying to make their own version of the game. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is Super Smash Bros., but all the characters are from Nickelodeon cartoon series both past and present. If you like platform fighting games, you will enjoy playing this for a while, but you will need to lean on Nickelodeon nostalgia to keep going.

#8. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2

Image via GameMill

The racing theme was popular with Nickelodeon, and they kept up the trends by producing more racing games. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 is a great example of kart racing done properly, and you still have the same cast of characters from a variety of cartoons to race with/form your pit team.

#7. Rocket Power Beach Bandits

Image via UVList.net

Rocket Power isn’t one of the more well-known cartoons when someone thinks of Nickelodeon, but Beach Bandits is still a fun game. Fitting with the theme of the show, there will be a lot of skateboard tricks like the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. While you don’t control any professional skaters, you do go on a lot of adventures with the cast that isn’t limited to skateboarding.

#6. Spongebob Squarepants: Lights, Camera, Pants!

Image via Video Games Museum

Spongebob Squarepants is a cartoon that is still airing to this day. While there are many seasons, it’s not hard for viewers to jump in even if they don’t know what is going on. Lights, Camera, Pants! works with that premise, having everyone participate in party games to get a chance to audition for a movie. The silliness of the series is felt in these party games, and it’s a blast to play with friends.

#5. The Legend of Korra

Image via Playstation

The Legend of Korra is a popular continuation of the Avatar cartoon, with the new Avatar Korra working to bring balance to the world. This game managed to capture the bending movements well, and you really feel like you are bending the elements as the Avatar.

#4. Nickelodeon Fit

Image via Amazon

Nickelodeon Fit was a game designed for children who would be watching Dora the Explorer or Ni Hao Kai Lan. Not only was it a chance to work out with your favorite cartoon characters, it could get you some good exercise if you were willing to actively participate. It helps that this was released on the Wii, which already worked with Wii Fit.

#3. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Image via Slyders Tavern

While not based on a cartoon, A Series of Unfortunate Events is based off of the literature with the same name. You will control the Baudelaire siblings as they follow the plot of the movie. While it isn’t a long game, it’s still enjoyable while the experience lasts.

#2. Spongebob Squarepants: The Movie

Image via The Xbox Hub

Another Spongebob Squarepants game, you are controlling Spongebob and Patrick who are trying to stop Plankton from abusing Neptune’s crown. Apart from the typical 3D platformer adventure, there are many mini-games for you to participate and have fun with, which serve as great additions along with the adventure.

#1. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

Image via Purple Lamp Studios

This game was popular enough to get a remaster, as well as several quality of life improvements that cut down on the frustration experienced in the original game. Battle for Bikini Bottom remains a platformer adventure, but one that has significantly improved and stands out among the modern Nickelodeon games.