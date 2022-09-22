All playable skaters in Session: Skate Sim

As a game primarily driven by a passion for skate culture, Session: Skate Sim was bound to have a roster of pro skaters. Creating a custom skater is always an option, but sometimes you want a session with a recognizable face. Our guide lists all 18 playable skaters, ranging from pros to an easter egg to even a content creator.

All pro skaters in Session: Skate Sim

Of the 18 character roster, Session: Skate Sim boasts 16 playable pro skaters. The entire list includes:

Billy Marks

Daewon Song

Dane Burman

Donovan Strain

Annie Guglia

AntiFerg

BEAGLE

Ribsman

Jahmir Brown

Louie Barletta

Manny Santiago

Mark Appleyard

Nora Vasconcellos

Ryan Thompson

Samarria Brevard

Torey Pudwill

Donovan Strain should be noted for his diverse portfolio. He began his career as a pro skateboarder before successfully transitioning into stand-up comedy. However, he also ended up joining creā-ture Studios as a writer. Session: Skate Sim’s career mode was written by Strain himself.

It should be noted that pro skaters lack the custom skaters’ extensive customization options. All pro skaters are stuck with their default clothing and board setups.

Session: Skate Sim bonus skaters

The remaining two skaters are as follows:

Prison Dude

Jesse Lacroix

Prison Dude is a callback to the original character model from Session’s earliest Kickstarter builds. Any early backers on PC would remember him from back in late 2017, confined to a tiny skatepark with gameplay that barely resembles the final product in terms of fluidity and features.

Jesse Lacroix is a content creator that primarily makes videos under the JL Nightmare YouTube channel. He got his start with the original Mario Maker, transitioning into a heavily Session-focused channel over the years with Skater XL content here and there. He also skates in real life.

Just like with the pro skaters, none of these characters can be altered outside of their starting stance.