All playable skaters in Session: Skate Sim
Hang with the pros or the non-pros.
As a game primarily driven by a passion for skate culture, Session: Skate Sim was bound to have a roster of pro skaters. Creating a custom skater is always an option, but sometimes you want a session with a recognizable face. Our guide lists all 18 playable skaters, ranging from pros to an easter egg to even a content creator.
All pro skaters in Session: Skate Sim
Of the 18 character roster, Session: Skate Sim boasts 16 playable pro skaters. The entire list includes:
- Billy Marks
- Daewon Song
- Dane Burman
- Donovan Strain
- Annie Guglia
- AntiFerg
- BEAGLE
- Ribsman
- Jahmir Brown
- Louie Barletta
- Manny Santiago
- Mark Appleyard
- Nora Vasconcellos
- Ryan Thompson
- Samarria Brevard
- Torey Pudwill
Donovan Strain should be noted for his diverse portfolio. He began his career as a pro skateboarder before successfully transitioning into stand-up comedy. However, he also ended up joining creā-ture Studios as a writer. Session: Skate Sim’s career mode was written by Strain himself.
It should be noted that pro skaters lack the custom skaters’ extensive customization options. All pro skaters are stuck with their default clothing and board setups.
Session: Skate Sim bonus skaters
The remaining two skaters are as follows:
- Prison Dude
- Jesse Lacroix
Prison Dude is a callback to the original character model from Session’s earliest Kickstarter builds. Any early backers on PC would remember him from back in late 2017, confined to a tiny skatepark with gameplay that barely resembles the final product in terms of fluidity and features.
Jesse Lacroix is a content creator that primarily makes videos under the JL Nightmare YouTube channel. He got his start with the original Mario Maker, transitioning into a heavily Session-focused channel over the years with Skater XL content here and there. He also skates in real life.
Just like with the pro skaters, none of these characters can be altered outside of their starting stance.