Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars latest promo codes (April 2021)

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in which the players build their base and army to attack enemy bases and capture them. To do it in a better way, players can earn boosts, gold, shields, and more or buy premium items like the incinerator, braveheart using diamonds. However, if you don’t have enough items or diamonds to buy them, you can use the promo codes listed below to claim them for free.

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars Promo Codes

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars promo codes can be found via the official social media handles or influencers, but remember that some promo codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:

VCDV33

JPF5EJ

LM2021

LM001

SHANE5

CHADRA5

EARN717656

LORD365SMOBILE

6XEK34rj

shwpc7wb

zdu3g7a6

6FDCLORDSMOBILE

How to redeem Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars Promo Codes

First, you need to note your IGG ID or in-game name of Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars. Now, go to Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars Exchange Center. Enter your IGG ID or your in-game name and the Promo Code in their respective boxes. Click on the Claim button and then open Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars to collect your reward from the in-game inbox.

