All Poetry Page Locations in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are many collectibles in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, from Lucky Dice and Marbles to Poetry Pages. The Poetry Pages you collect provide the bard at the hub in Queen’s Gate with new songs to sing. This guide explains how to find all of the Poetry Pages in Queen’s Gate so that you can tick one location off of your checklist.

Where are the Poetry Pages in Queen’s Gate?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s only one Poetry Page in Queen’s Gate, and you can pick it up during the tutorial quests in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The page is located to the right-hand side of the main gate into Brighthoof. This is the portion of the tutorial right before you enter the main castle gates after you’ve defended the walls from trolls and skeletons. It’s sitting on a box behind the giant siege machine standing against the castle walls. You won’t see it from the position where you speak to Paladin Mike, so you’ll need to explore a little to identify it. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There aren’t any more to find when you’ve picked this Poetry Page up. This means you can relax and focus on finding all the Poetry Pages in another location like the Snoring Valley.