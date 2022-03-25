All Poetry Page Locations in Snoring Valley in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Similar to the Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll be on the hunt for Poetry Pages. These scrolls contain parts of a Poet’s epic tale that you can find throughout the Wonderlands. All of the pages are hidden away, meaning you’ll need to locate them in each of the unique areas you visit in the game. In this guide, we have all of the Poetry Page locations in Snoring Valley in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

For the Snoring Valley, you only have to worry about locating one Poetry Page to complete the set for this area. You can find it right before entering the large castle and attempting to prevent the Dragon Lord from being resurrected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before going into the castle, stop at the entrance and look to the left. You’ll find a small room, and you’ll discover the Poetry Page on the table. Grab it, and you’ll obtain the only one you need to locate for this region. As you progress through the game, you’ll eventually unlock Izzy’s Fizzy tavern in Brighthoof, where you’ll be able to turn this page in to the poet. You’ll need to be on the lookout for the rest of these pages if you want to complete the set.