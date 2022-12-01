All Pokémon banned from VGC Season 1 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first season for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s competitive season is underway. There is a ranked mode where players can compete against other eager players to climb up the ranks, proving they have what it takes to become a powerful Pokémon trainer. Not every Pokémon will be available for you to use in these competitions. Here’s what you need to know about every banned Pokémon from the VGC Season 1 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All banned Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC Season 1

You will need to avoid a handful of Pokémon on your team if you want to participate in these battles. Thankfully, many of them are some of the rarer and not easy to find Pokémon, so this means you shouldn’t have too much trouble shoring up a reasonable team to bring together.

Related: How to find Charizard Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

These are all the Pokémon that have been banned from Ranked Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Brute Bonnet

Chi-Yu

Chien-Pao

Flutter Man

Great Tusk

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Treads

Iron Valiant

Koraidon

Miraidon

Roaring Moon

Sandy Shocks

Scream Tail

Slither Wing

Ting-Lu

Wo-Chien

These banned Pokémon are the Paradox Pokémon you can only find in Area Zero and the legendary Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet. So long as none of these Pokémon are underneath any of those categories, and you don’t see them in the list, they will be available for you to place on your team. You can feel free to prepare and readily use these Pokémon in other Pokémon Scarlet and Violet activities, but they won’t be viable choices for the Ranked Battles.

There could be changes moving forward for Season 2, but for now, the Paradox and Legendary Pokémon are off-limits to all competitors.